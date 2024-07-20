CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL Comes To The Hatbox This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to be transported to the decadent and thrilling world of the 90s cult classic with Actors Cooperative Theatre's production of "Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical," making its much-anticipated return in Manchester this August 2-11, 2024. Adapted from the iconic 1999 film, this electrifying musical promises to captivate audiences with its blend of nostalgia, drama, and unforgettable music.

Step into the world of Manhattan's elite as we follow the story of Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, two wealthy stepsiblings who conspire in a game of seduction and betrayal. Set against the backdrop of high society and fueled by the music that defined a generation, "Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical" is a journey through love, lust, and power.

Featuring a powerhouse cast and a soundtrack that includes beloved hits from the 90s such as "Bittersweet Symphony," "Bye, Bye, Bye" and "Torn," this production brings a fresh and exhilarating twist to a beloved classic. Audiences can expect to be enthralled by the dynamic performances, stunning choreography, and a narrative that resonates even today.

Director, Jesse Drake, and the talented creative team have crafted a production that pays homage to the film's legacy while infusing it with new energy and passion. From the sultry romance to the thrilling plot twists, "Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical" promises an evening of entertainment that will leave audiences buzzing long after the curtain falls.

Don't miss your chance to experience the allure and intrigue of Actors Cooperative Theatre's production of "Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical" as it takes Manchester by storm. Tickets are now available at Hatboxnh.com, with performances running from August 2nd to August 11th at MCTP Theatre at the North End Montessori School. 698 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03104. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $28 for adults; $25 for members, seniors, and students; and $22 for senior members.

Content Warning: This show contains adult situations, sexual situations, racism and homophobia, partial nudity, sexual assault, drug use and adult language. Parental discretion is advised.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre and Manchester Community Theatre Players is presenting Actors Cooperative Theatre's production at the MCTP Theatre at the North End Montessori School. 698 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03104.

Comments