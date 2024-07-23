Sundance Film Fest Short Film Tour Comes To Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour is a 110-minute theatrical program of seven short films curated from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, including three Festival Award–winning titles.

This extraordinary compilation of shorts films comes to The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Saturday, August 3 at 2 pm and 7 pm. The films will be screened on the theatre's giant screen with 17-speaker surround sound.

Considered the premier showcase for short films and the launchpad for many now-prominent independent filmmakers, the Festival includes fiction, documentary, and animation projects from around the world.

Throughout its 40 editions, the Festival has supported short films by providing a platform for both established and emerging filmmakers to connect with audiences. Driven by innovation and experimentation, the Short Film Program seeks out filmmaking's most original voices.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour program is a sampling of Festival offerings and a testament to the unique storytelling potential that the format holds. Audiences who missed the 2024 Sundance Film Festival — which took place online and in person in Park City, Utah, January 18–28 — can enjoy a mix of fiction, documentary, and animated shorts that are funny, sad, inspiring, and full of strong characters.

The Festival's Short Film Program has long been established as a place to discover talented directors, such as alumni Andrea Arnold, Lake Bell, Damien Chazelle, Destin Daniel Cretton, Jay and Mark Duplass, Debra Granik, Rashaad Ernesto Green, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Todd Haynes, Sterlin Harjo, Don Hertzfeldt, Sky Hopinka, Shaka King, Lynne Ramsay, Dee Rees, Joey Soloway, Taika Waititi, and many others.

Tickets are $10/$9. They can be purchased in advance online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales are also available.

The Park Theatre Performing Arts Center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Only 90 minutes from Boston or 6o minutes from Worcester. The facility is fully accessible.

