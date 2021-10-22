The Music Hall Reveals Upcoming Holiday Events, Announces Cancellation of WHITE CHRISTMAS

The Music Hall has announced that it will not be able to stage the Ogunquit Playhouse production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas this year.

"Unfortunately, after careful consideration and consultation on the size and scale of the White Christmas production, coupled with the ongoing uncertainty with the pandemic, we have made the tough choice to cancel this year's show," says Tina Sawtelle, The Music Hall's Executive Director. "Rest assured, White Christmas will return to The Music Hall in the future! We are, however, pleased to offer a wide assortment of holiday events this year at varied price points to appeal to our audiences."

The Music Hall has announced a mix of live events and treasured holiday films from November to New Year's Eve! The holiday line-up will include the return of the Stage Door Cabaret series featuring: A Sinatra Christmas with Rich DiMare, R&B powerhouse Shemekia Copeland, funky strong band Twisted Pine, and progressive folk band Honeysuckle. Beloved local comedian Juston McKinney returns with his annual Year in Review stand-up, as will the New Year's Eve Champagne Pops with the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra. The Music Hall will also screen family favorites and holiday classic movies. The Music Hall is continuing to book new shows for December; the best way to stay up to date is to visit TheMusicHall.org

Stage Door Cabaret

Celebrate the holiday season with our elegant Stage Door Cabaret series, featuring world-renowned artists in a speakeasy, martini bar atmosphere. Sit at tables on the stage of The Music Hall.

A Sinatra Christmas with Rich DiMare • Thu., 12/9

Shemekia Copeland • Sat., 12/11

Twisted Pine • Sun., 12/12

Honeysuckle • Sat., 12/18

Holiday Hilarity: We all need to laugh

Juston McKinney: A Year in Review • Sun., Dec 26 - Tue., Dec 28

The Music Hall Presents: Live entertainment, intimate setting

New Year's Eve Champagne Pops with Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra • Fri., Dec 31

Continue the fun into the New Year with

Drew Lynch • Wed., Jan 19

Citizen Cope • Tue., Jan 25

Keb' Mo' • Fri., Jan 28

Shows are being announced often, so please visit TheMusicHall.org for more information and a full listing of shows.

Seasonal Movies:

In addition to all the great live entertainment, The Music Hall will present festive films and holiday classics on-screen. Celebrate the holiday season with the movies you love. Showtimes to be announced.

Connect Safely with Friends and Family

The theater is following the industry-standard of requiring either proof of vaccination OR negative test within three days of the event, as well as strongly encouraging mask-wearing. In addition, the theater has a brand new HVAC system with iWave ionization and medical-grade filtration. More information on The Music Hall's safety protocols at themusichall.org/covidprotocols.