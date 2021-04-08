The Music Hall & New Hampshire Public Radio Present WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE 2021 Spring Virtual Events

New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall announced the latest line-up for their award-winning series, Writers on a New England Stage, now being presented in an intimate and virtual format. Featured authors include Erin Brockovich, the celebrated environmental activist whose work was dramatized in an Oscar-winning film of the same name; and Kevin Kwan, the iconic author of the bestselling novel and film phenomenon Crazy Rich Asians. As spring has sprung, Writers on a New England Stage offers enlightening and uplifting discussions from two renowned authors to send us into the summer months.

Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m., environmental activist, consumer advocate, and renowned crusader, Erin Brockovich presents her new book Superman's Not Coming.

Just one week after Earth Day, a timely conversation from Erin Brockovich shows us what's at stake with the condition of water on our planet. Superman's Not Coming is a stirring call to protect our precious element, to make our voices heard, to ensure our water is safe, and to finally bring about change.

Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m., #1 New York Times bestselling author, Kevin Kwan presents his new book Sex and Vanity.

The iconic author of the bestselling phenomenon Crazy Rich Asians returns with the glittering tale of a young woman who finds herself torn between two men and two very different cultures: the WASPY fiancé of her family's dreams and George Zao, the man she is desperately trying to avoid falling in love with. Beyond memorable characters and popular appeal, Kwan's books touch on serious themes of race, identity, and class structure. Recent attacks on Asian Americans in our country have brought attention to these issues and fostered national self-reflection.

Both events will start at 7 p.m. and include a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered as well as The Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup. The event will be hosted virtually through The Music Hall.

"Though speaking about very different subjects-a national water crisis, racism and class tensions-both authors are writing about major concerns we have about our ability to survive and thrive in the communities and relationships we care about. I'm hoping our audiences will be engaged and curious as we dig deep, and as always, I'm as interested in these guests as I am about the insightful questions that members of our audience have for them."

Erin Brockovich is the president of Brockovich Research & Consulting and the founder of the Erin Brockovich Foundation, a nonprofit organization created to educate and empower communities in their fight for clean water. She hosts her own show on PodcastOne and lives in Southern California.

Kevin Kwan is the author of the international bestsellers Crazy Rich Asians, China Rich Girlfriend, and Rich People Problems. Crazy Rich Asians was a #1 New York Times bestseller and major motion picture; the novel has been translated into more than 30 languages. In 2018, Kevin was named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

