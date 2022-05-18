The Music Hall Lounge Announces Nine New Shows

The Music Hall announced another round of shows coming to their newly renovated venue, The Music Hall Lounge. Continuing the grand opening celebration weekend, stand up comedian and actor Michael Ian Black will perform two shows; other opening weekend shows include a sold out concert by Darlingside and two sets with comedian Pat McGann. The latest Lounge schedule runs through October, with more rounds of announcements scheduled throughout May and into June.

Formerly named The Loft, The Lounge welcomes local legends, award-winning bands, bestselling authors, stand-up comedians, and rising stars to its new nightclub-style venue with flexible seating and brand new audio capabilities.

The Music Hall Lounge also boasts a cabaret-style layout, bar and food service, and an open concept that will appeal to a diverse audience. The updated venue is currently wrapping up construction and is currently planning soft openings, with a grand opening anticipated for early July 2022. Tickets are on sale now for the first 17 shows.

Comedy

Sat., July 9

Michael Ian Black is a multi-media talent who has starred in numerous films and TV series, and regularly tours the country performing his ribald brand of jokes and observations.

Music

Thu., July 21

The #1 charting singer-songwriter Chris Pierce has toured with Seal, Cold War Kids, Keb' Mo', Sunny War and more, in addition to topping the Billboard Blues chart and Americana lists.

Music

Taylor O'Donnell

Sun., July 24

Known for her exploratory use of vocal timbre and texture in her musical stylings, Taylor O'Donnell's musical dialogue combines her R&B, folk, jazz, rock, and classical music training.

Music

EANDA Band: Anger, Hartman, Walsh, Gilchrist, Pool

Fri., August 19

The best of the best in Boston's American string scene, Darol Anger, Courtney Hartman, Joe Walsh, Lukas Pool, and Sharon Gilchrist create a spirited musical conversation that's sparky, informal, and emotional all in one.

Music

Bella White

Sat., August 20

A truly original new voice in songwriting, Bella White creates an undeniable magic on her debut album that Rolling Stone praised as "sublime Appalachian heartbreak."

Music

Fri., September 2

Award-winning recording artist Will Dailey's sound has been described as a venn diagram of multiple genres with a rich vintage vibe channeled through his authentic and energetic performances.

Music

Thu., September 15

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter's deep, smooth voice is seriously easy to fall into, making his songs perfect for TV, film, and collaborations with the likes of Judy Collins and Chrissi Poland.

Music

Sat., October 8

Merging evocative folk and melodic pop, singer-songwriter Jonatha Brooke has spent decades songwriting for Disney films and television shows, as well as her own releases.

Music

Ellis Paul

Fri., October 28

A national treasure and New England's own, Ellis Paul is a singular storyteller, a musician whose words reach out from inside for all to hear.

Already Announced:

Comedy

Pat McGann

Thu., July 7

Pat McGann is quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world as Sebastian Maniscalco's opening act.

Music

Darlingside

Fri., July 8

The "exquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop" band (NPR) with a dynamic presence.

Literary

Tom Perrotta with Tracy Flick Can't Win

Tue., July 12

Reese Witherspoon's character from Election is back in the latest novel by the bestselling author.

Music

Séan McCann

Wed., July 13

Founder of the iconic band, Great Big Sea, Séan McCann presents his rollicking new album.

Music

Bitter Pill

Fri., July 22

Bitter Pill's "rhythm and bluegrass" music is a dark and anachronistic twist of folk, blues, jazz, rockabilly, and country.

Music

Peter Mulvey & Mark Erelli

Thu., July 28

Two singer-songwriter veterans bring decades on the road and Americana artistry together with no holds barred.

Music

Takénobu

Sat., July 30

The multilayered string duo's original cinematic folk songs are dreamy and dramatic.

Comedy

Adam Ray

Sun., August 7

You know this comedian from Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, The Heat, and more!

The Music Hall is working with Market Street Architects, Studio KL, Chinburg Properties, Creative Office Resources, Brown & Company Design, and Reuter Associates LLC on the project. For the most up to date information on events, construction, and news, visit TheMusicHall.org.