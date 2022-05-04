The Music Hall Lounge Announces First Round Of Music, Comedy, And Author Events

The Music Hall is announcing the first round of shows coming to their newly renovated venue, The Music Hall Lounge. Formerly named The Loft, The Lounge kicks off its first month this summer with local legends, award-winning bands, bestselling authors, stand-up comedians, and rising stars. New and exciting musicians, comedians, and authors will visit the venue for the first time, while Darlingside, Séan McCann, Bitter Pill, Peter Mulvey, and more will return to the updated space that boasts a fun nightclub vibe, flexible seating, and upgraded audio and video capabilities.

The Music Hall Lounge offers an open concept, cabaret-style layout that can seat up to 100 people. Guests will enjoy a full bar and food service. The venue features a stage visible from the street, welcoming passersby to see the action inside. The Music Hall is working with Market Street Architects, Studio KL, Chinburg Properties, Creative Office Resources, Brown & Company Design, and Reuter Associates LLC on the project. Construction is nearly complete.

The nonprofit organization is currently planning soft openings in June, with grand opening shows in July 2022. Tickets are on sale now for the first round of shows.

The next round of shows will be announced later in May. For the most up to date information on events, construction, and news, visit TheMusicHall.org

Announced in the first round of programming:

Comedy

Pat McGann

Thu., July 7

Pat McGann is quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world as Sebastian Maniscalco's opening act.

Music

Darlingside

Fri., July 8

The "exquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop" band (NPR) with a dynamic presence.

Literary

Tom Perrotta with Tracy Flick Can't Win

Tue., July 12

Reese Witherspoon's character from Election is back in the latest novel by the bestselling author.

Music

Séan McCann

Wed., July 13

Founder of the iconic band, Great Big Sea, Séan McCann presents his rollicking new album.

Music

Bitter Pill

Fri., July 22

Bitter Pill's "rhythm and bluegrass" music is a dark and anachronistic twist of folk, blues, jazz, rockabilly, and country.

Music

Peter Mulvey & Mark Erelli

Thu., July 28

Two singer-songwriter veterans bring decades on the road and Americana artistry together with no holds barred.

Music

Takénobu

Sat., July 30

The multilayered string duo's original cinematic folk songs are dreamy and dramatic.

Comedy

Adam Ray

Sun., August 7

You know this comedian from Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, The Heat, and more!

The Music Hall is a performing arts center featuring curated entertainment from around the world in two theaters in its downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire campus: The Historic Theater, a landmark 1878 Victorian theater, designated an American Treasure for the Arts by the National Park Service's Save America's Treasures Program; and the intimate Music Hall Lounge around the corner, named "best performing arts venue" by Yankee Magazine.

Learn more at www.TheMusicHall.org.