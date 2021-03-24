The Music Hall, 3S Artspace, and Prescott Park Arts Festival Announce a New Benefit Concert Series

Three arts and entertainment organizations are collaborating to present a benefit concert series, All Together Now: A Benefit for the Music Lover in Us All. All Together Now was created by The Music Hall, Prescott Park Arts Festival, and 3S Artspace to welcome the community back to live music as the Seacoast warms up for summer programming.

The pandemic has heavily impacted all three organizations, from outright closures and cancellations to limited capacities and scarce touring artists, and continues to impact current conditions. In order for Portsmouth to come back strong, the three organizations are collaborating for the first time ever to lead the way.

"I hope this collaboration is a signal of future collaborations for organizations across the city. As three women in leadership, two of us new to our positions, it's been amazing to find that community in one another-a chance for us to share, rejoice, commiserate, and have supportive sounding boards. It's a new day and Portsmouth is a special place. We want to set a tone of coming together-there is a real healing in that and I think given the last 12 months, we all need a little healing," said Courtney Perkins, Executive Director of Prescott Park Arts Festival.

As The Music Hall had success securing emergency support through the State of NH Live Venue Relief Fund and has been able to hold in-person, indoor events, this series will benefit and raise funds for Prescott Park Arts Festival and 3S Artspace as the pandemic continues to affect all the arts organizations and economic status of the Seacoast.

"The conversation about collaboration began with a desire to do something in Q1 or Q2, knowing that we would likely be dark and quiet. When the idea of an outdoor event in the winter was tabled, Tina Sawtelle offered The Music Hall as the venue for a collaborative fundraiser. What evolved is a celebration of musicians that have played at each of our venues, reminding audiences of both great times past and awesome times to come," said Beth Falconer, Executive Director of 3S Artspace.

"The Music Hall staff and board are thrilled to be working with 3S Artspace and Prescott Park Arts Festival, two outstanding, like-minded organizations, to share in our love of music and community but more importantly, to help one another out when times are tough. From day one, this endeavor has been 100% a collaborative effort from all three organizations. You won't want to miss a single one of the three shows we have lined up!" said Tina Sawtelle, Executive Director of The Music Hall.

The show line-up features:

Zachary Williams: Fri., May 14 • 6 & 8pm

Hailing from Nashville, TN, Zachary Williams is an accomplished singer-songwriter, widely known as the frontman for Americana band The Lone Bellow.

Rachael & Vilray: Sat., May 22 • 6 & 8pm

Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive and guitarist-singer-composer Vilray bring their jazz, old vinyl duo to Portsmouth.

Son Little: Fri., June 11 • 6 & 8pm

Bluesy chords, Latin rhythm, classic soul, and old-school R&B come together with Son Little's raw, raspy vocals and instrumental virtuosity.

The shows will be located in The Music Hall's spacious Historic Theater with a new HVAC system to allow all three organizations to operate safely. Ticket prices are $25, $40, and $60, with an additional donation included in the $40 and $60 price points. For tickets, visit http://www.themusichall.org or call The Music Hall Box Office 603-436-2400.