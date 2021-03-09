The Majestic Academy Of Dramatic Arts Will Present Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR. Virtual Streaming

In March 2020 Majestic's production of The Little Mermaid Jr. was halted due to the covid19 pandemic. A year later the cast is back rehearsing, with safety protocols in place. The production will be recorded and streamed on March 26 - 28, 2021. Order your tickets to enjoy this fun show and support local theatre happening at The Majestic!

This production will be recorded for exclusive viewing on the showtix4u platform. Each ticket allows you to stream the show on ONE DEVICE. Purchase your ticket to support our production based on how many people will be watching or purchase an "Angel" Supporter ticket to help support theatre for youth and teens as we work to provide this and other opportunities for our community.

Scheduled streaming will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 7:00pm, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, and on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:00pm and 6:00pm.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.majestictheatre.net or call the box office at 669-7469. Tickets are: Per Device, Single - $20.00 / Couple - $30.00 / Family - $40.00. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

Journey "under the sea" with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney's The Little Mermaid JR., adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture (featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics). Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home - and her fins - behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

Learn more at www.majestictheatre.net.