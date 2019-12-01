The Eighth Annual Glenn Wixson Holiday Extravaganza Comes to the Press Room

The Eighth Annual Glenn Wixson Family Holiday Extravaganza will be held at the Press Room, 77 Daniel Street in Portsmouth NH.

"The Barefoot Guy," Joel Glenn Wixson is taking a break from busking at his regular spot on the Vaughan Mall and going inside with some of his friends for this holiday song fest. The Extravaganza is a holiday celebration full of music and good cheer. So bring your Santa hat and your holiday spirit downtown and enjoy the music, and the other surprises the Glenn Wixson family has in store. You never know, you might even be invited to join in for an old fashioned sing-along. You don't want to miss it!

The line up includes Tom Richter, Carol Coronis, Ryan Walters, Jimmy Gray, Bob Moore, Cynthia Chatis, Larry Newman, and of course, Joel Glenn Wixson.

December 11th, 2019 7-10 pm

The Press Room

77 Daniel Street Portsmouth, NH





