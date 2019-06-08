The Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra Comes to The Hatbox

An eclectic series of music concerts continues its second season at the Hatbox Theatre, featuring acts from many genres, including jazz, classical, pop, soul, world music and country. Ticket prices are, Adults: $17, Students, Seniors, Members: $14, Senior Members: $12. Tickets can be purchased at www.hatboxnh.com or reserved by calling the box office at 603-715-2315.

On June 28th at 7:30 The Deep Blue "C" Studio Orchestra makes its debut at the Hatbox featuring the music of Burt Bacharach. Deep Blue C is an amazing 17-piece orchestra with strings, horns, vocalists and more. The orchestra fills theaters year-round throughout New England. They were honored to perform for a special concert at the George Bush compound in Kennebunkport, Maine for the late President George and Barbara Bush and guests.

A studio orchestra is made up of woodwinds, brass, percussion and strings as in a symphony orchestra. It also includes a rhythm section of guitar, bass guitar, keyboards and drum set as in a jazz combo or show orchestra. The Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra also includes four vocalists!

"Doc" Vose followed his dream to spread his deep love and respect for the musical contributions of composer Burt Bacharach. ssembling his own Deep Blue "C" Studio Orchestra, 17 members including vocals. The DB "C" concerts are elegant and classy.

Composer Burt Bacharach and his lyricist Hal David, are known as one of the greatest songwriting teams of all time. Their music has spanned many generations.

Burt Bacharach's arrangements utilize many instruments, honest and clever lyrics and of course wonderful melodies, harmonies and interesting rhythms. We hope you will listen in a fresh and new way as you discover the greatness of this music. Burt and Hal are winners of the Gershwin award and a total of eight Grammys, three Academy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award. Close to home, Burt received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Boston's Berklee College of Music.

The Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra will be playing Bacharach's hits including, "Close To You", "Do You Know The Way To San Jose", "I Say A Little Prayer", "I'll Never Fall In Love Again", "This Guy's In Love With You" , "Walk On By", "Wishin' and Hopin", "What the World Needs Now", and more. These are just some of Bacharach's 48 Top 10 hits and nine #1 hits. it will surely be a night to remember.





