Telluride Bluegrass Festival to Be Live-Streamed Via The Park Theatre

For the last 46 years, thousands have made the annual pilgrimage to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Four days of transcendent music in a breathtaking natural landscape, basking in the warmth of the solstice sun. Unfortunately, in 2020 the grounds remained empty on this magical weekend.

However, this year, the festival is returning with seven days of music, and The Park Theatre will be sharing the magic with fans of bluegrass. This will be the first live video streaming of the festival, and it will be presented in gorgeous high-definition video and audio. The festival is being held at the breathtaking Town Park in Telluride, Colorado. The festival runs daily from around 5pm to 12:30am EDT.

The line-up of artists performing is staggering, a literal who's who of bluegrass (and country & folk).

Featured Artists June 11-13

Dierks Bentley, Sam Bush Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Punch Brothers, Infamous Stringdusters, Chris Thile, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Tim O'Brien Band, Sarah Jarosz, Hawktail, Shook Twins, and Bowregard.

Featured Artists June 17-20

Sam Bush Band, Emmylou Harris, Telluride House Band, Grace Potter, Leftover Salmon, The Decembrists, Mavis Staples, Del McCoury Band, Watchhouse, The Jerry Douglas Band, Peter Rowan, Yonder Mountain String Band, Edgar & George Meyer, Sierra Hull, Richie & Rosie, and Crooked Still.

You can buy a daily live-stream concert pass at $30 per day or pick one of the several multi-day packages that reduce your cost. Proceeds from the festival will benefit KOTO Telluride (local radio partners) and other non-profits all over the U.S. including, The Park Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased by going to virtualparktheatre.com or calling (603) 532-8888, or visiting the theatre box office at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH. A percentage of each ticket goes to The Park Theatre. All concerts can be watched on smartphones, tablets, computers, and your big screen TV with Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, and FireStick.