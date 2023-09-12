THIRST FOR FREEDOM Comes to NH Theatre Project

Performances run September 22-October 8.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Weathervane Theatre Launches New Program To Celebrate New Works In The North Country Photo 1 Weathervane Theatre Launches New Program To Celebrate New Works In The North Country
Robin Williams One-Man Show Tribute Scheduled For Park Theatre Photo 2 Robin Williams One-Man Show Tribute Scheduled For Park Theatre
Park Theatre To Hold Benefit Screening Of CAT VIDEO FEST For Kitty Rescue Photo 3 Park Theatre To Hold Benefit Screening Of CAT VIDEO FEST For Kitty Rescue
The New London Barn Playhouse Expands Improv for Caregivers Program with Arts in Health Gr Photo 4 The New London Barn Playhouse Expands Improv for Caregivers Program with Arts in Health Grant

THIRST FOR FREEDOM Comes to NH Theatre Project

THIRST FOR FREEDOM Comes to NH Theatre Project

New Hampshire Theatre Project opens its 2023/2024 MainStage Season with Thirst for Freedom by Emory Wilson on Friday, September 22.  Enslaved by George and Martha Washington, Ona Judge dared to defy her circumstances by fleeing their Philadelphia residence in search of a new life in Portsmouth, NH. Her unwavering determination, strength, and sacrifice facing incredible obstacles and dangers make for a riveting, powerful story. 

NHTP's 2023-24 Season Theme of What's Your Story aims to showcase the untold stories of people from other places, other times, and other paths to open our minds and hearts to a deeper understanding of the human condition. Ona Judge's story is an important piece of Portsmouth history, and NHTP's production coincides with the Portsmouth 400 celebration.

Thirst for Freedom is co-produced by Jukwaa Mazoa Theatre Productions and in association with The Black Heritage Trail of NH and The Players' Ring. Sandi Clark Kaddy, founder of Jukwaa Mazoa, says, "Ona Marie Judge is a hero. She escaped from the most powerful home in the United States at the time - the grandest home, some will say. Why did she leave such a place, at which 'she had her own room?'  Ona had a powerful thirst for freedom." 

Thirst for Freedom is directed by Kim Starling and features performances by Seda Tuncok as Ona Judge and Matt Recine as John Langdon, along with Jordan Raymond, Lionel Loveless, John Bolduc, Haley Devalliere, John Jenks Seymour, Richard Glenn Ward, and Clark Kaddy as Dame Sally.  

Director Kim Starling says, "This may be a historical play but the story it tells is still relevant to our experience today. Degrading laws are still being enacted with impunity, books being banned for the sake of weaponized ignorance, and knees still crushing the civil liberties of too many.  We go backward if we do not heed the lessons of the past and that is what art, theatre, books and music provide us access to in the here and now."    

In conjunction with this production, NHTP will host a film screening of Free Renty: Lanier v. Harvard on September 27, and an artist talkback immediately following the September 30 performance of Thirst for Freedom. 

Performances of Thirst for Freedom will run from 9/22-10/8 at New Hampshire Theatre Project located at 959 Islington St. in Portsmouth. The production is made possible by JCM Management and NH State Council on the Arts. 




RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Photos: First Look at Andrew Pinards DISCOVERING MAGIC at The Hatbox Photo
Photos: First Look at Andrew Pinard's DISCOVERING MAGIC at The Hatbox

Absolutely Magic will present Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at the Hatbox Theatre on select evenings through August 2024. Check out photos here!

2
Comedian-Actor Lenny Clarke Performs Live At The Park Theatre On September 16 Photo
Comedian-Actor Lenny Clarke Performs Live At The Park Theatre On September 16

Legendary comedian and actor Lenny Clarke performs on the Eppes stage at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Saturday, September 16 at 8 pm.

3
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

4
Artist Frida Kahlo Documentary Comes To The Park Theatre Photo
Artist Frida Kahlo Documentary Comes To The Park Theatre

  The Park Theatre's Exhibition on Screen Series continues with Frida Kahlo. The documentary about the iconic artist screens on Wednesday, September 13, at 1:30 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Carlos: The Santana Journey
The Park Theatre (9/23-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical
Players' Ring Theatre (5/25-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ROBIN
The Park Theatre (9/22-9/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Flushed!
New Hampshire Theatre Project (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Edwards Twins Present the Ultimate Variety Show
The Park Theatre (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deathtrap
Players' Ring (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit & friends - 2pm show just added!
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exhibitions on Screen: David Hockney
The Park Theatre (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Babe & Bunyan's Big Adventure
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/06-7/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruth Stone's Vast Library of the Female Mind
The Park Theatre (10/08-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You