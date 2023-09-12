THIRST FOR FREEDOM Comes to NH Theatre Project

New Hampshire Theatre Project opens its 2023/2024 MainStage Season with Thirst for Freedom by Emory Wilson on Friday, September 22. Enslaved by George and Martha Washington, Ona Judge dared to defy her circumstances by fleeing their Philadelphia residence in search of a new life in Portsmouth, NH. Her unwavering determination, strength, and sacrifice facing incredible obstacles and dangers make for a riveting, powerful story.

NHTP's 2023-24 Season Theme of What's Your Story aims to showcase the untold stories of people from other places, other times, and other paths to open our minds and hearts to a deeper understanding of the human condition. Ona Judge's story is an important piece of Portsmouth history, and NHTP's production coincides with the Portsmouth 400 celebration.

Thirst for Freedom is co-produced by Jukwaa Mazoa Theatre Productions and in association with The Black Heritage Trail of NH and The Players' Ring. Sandi Clark Kaddy, founder of Jukwaa Mazoa, says, "Ona Marie Judge is a hero. She escaped from the most powerful home in the United States at the time - the grandest home, some will say. Why did she leave such a place, at which 'she had her own room?' Ona had a powerful thirst for freedom."

Thirst for Freedom is directed by Kim Starling and features performances by Seda Tuncok as Ona Judge and Matt Recine as John Langdon, along with Jordan Raymond, Lionel Loveless, John Bolduc, Haley Devalliere, John Jenks Seymour, Richard Glenn Ward, and Clark Kaddy as Dame Sally.

Director Kim Starling says, "This may be a historical play but the story it tells is still relevant to our experience today. Degrading laws are still being enacted with impunity, books being banned for the sake of weaponized ignorance, and knees still crushing the civil liberties of too many. We go backward if we do not heed the lessons of the past and that is what art, theatre, books and music provide us access to in the here and now."

In conjunction with this production, NHTP will host a film screening of Free Renty: Lanier v. Harvard on September 27, and an artist talkback immediately following the September 30 performance of Thirst for Freedom.

Performances of Thirst for Freedom will run from 9/22-10/8 at New Hampshire Theatre Project located at 959 Islington St. in Portsmouth. The production is made possible by JCM Management and NH State Council on the Arts.