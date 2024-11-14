THE WINTER WONDERETTES Are Coming To The Fleming Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New London Barn Playhouse will present a seasonal production of Winter Wonderettes, appearing at The Fleming Center for the very first time! Winter Wonderettes runs December 12th thru 14th at 7:30pm, December 15th at 5:00pm, December 17th thru 20th at 7:30pm, and December 21st and 22nd at 2pm and 7:30pm.

This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party! Featuring great '60s versions of holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland,”.

Starring in this production is another wonderful assembly of Barnies from past seasons as well as a few making their Barn Playhouse debut. Katie Kallay returns to the Barn Playhouse to play Missy after being part of the 2023 Acting Intern Company where she played Holly in The Wedding Singer, Ensemble/Dance Captain in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Mimi in Guys & Dolls. Other credits include The Prom, Follies, and Violet. Also returning to New London is Vivica Powell playing Betty Jean, a member of the 2023 Acting Intern Company and most recently playing Chiffon in Little Shop of Horrors in summer 2024. Previous credits here at the Barn Playhouse include Hotbox Girl and Crapshooter Dancer in Guys & Dolls, Little Eva in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Donatella in The Wedding Singer. Other credits include Bright Star, Head Over Heels, and Annie.

Making her Barn Playhouse debut, Hannah Truman will play Suzy in Winter Wonderettes, previously playing Suzy last year at the Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples, Florida. Other credits include White Christmas, Mamma Mia!, and Legally Blonde. Also at the Barn Playhouse for the first time, Jessie Roddy will play Cindy Lou. Previous credits include Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Wedding Singer, and Newsies.

Natalie Wisdom returns to Direct and Choreograph Winter Wonderettes. Most recently she was here for our summer 2024 production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, she has choreographed The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, She Loves Me, Shining On: Broadway and the Barn, The Pajama Game, and Little Women. She has appeared on Broadway in Billy Elliot and Groundhog Day, as well as the National Tours of Matilda and Frozen.

Additional Creative Team includes Sound Designer and Engineer Zachariah Rosenbaum returning after being the resident Sound Designer in the 2023 and 2024 summer seasons, Scenic Designer Mia Irwin returns after being the Associate Scenic Designer for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2024, Katherine Stebbins Remesch will make her Barn Playhouse debut as Costume Designer, Lily E. Vetter will return as Production/Stage Manager after being with the Barn Playhouse in 2023 and 2024, and Margaret ‘Maggie' Hannan will return to be the Assistant Stage Manager after being here in the 2023 and 2024 summer seasons. Additional Designers will be announced soon.

Tickets are $45.00 for adults and $25.00 for youth (ages 2-11) and are available at nlbarn.org/wonderettes or by phone at 603-526-6710.

Comments