THE TREASURE OF CIRQUE FOU Comes to The Hatbox

Full Time Fools presents The Treasure of Cirque Fou at the Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Rd, Concord NH from, April 26th through October 5th. Fridays at 7:30 and Saturdays at 2:00 and 7:30, Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $17, $14 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members.

The Treasure of Cirque Fou is an all ages circus show that invites audiences on a thrilling adventure aboard the Disco Volante, a research vessel full of misfits on the hunt for a legendary treasure. Join the crew for all the perils that lie ahead on this fantastic voyage on the high seas. Featuring a fusion of theatre, circus, and dance, this adventure includes a mix of Aerial Arts, Acrobatics, Cyr wheel, Flow arts and much more.

Audiences will get a rare up-close view of circus and acrobatics as new crew member Fitz (Tomer Oz) recounts his first adventure with the crew. Captain Flint, leader of the sailors (Bri LeBuff) performs suspended choreography in the aerial sling,; Booth, the quartermaster (Christina Alpiger) spins at great speeds and flexes on the aerial hoop; The Sea Enchantress (Caitlin Brehart) displays flow arts such as enticing a magic wand to float in the air and hypnotic hula hoops; Hawkins, the navigator (Nicholas LaPenn) makes audience members dizzy spinning around in the Cyr Wheel - a man-sized ring of metal manipulated with great skill; all linked together with an original story by Jonathan LeDuc.

Will the oddly-assorted collection of crew find the mythical Treasure of the Cirque Fou? Join them on their quest sailing the ocean, exploring the depths of the sea, and through a tempest that threatens to destroy the entire ship to find out!

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a live performance arts space with a mission to create a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for both audiences and artists.





