THE MET: LIVE IN HD Returns To The Players!

The excitement of the Peterborough Players Grand Restart continues with the return of the Arts on Screen series, featuring the Met: Live in HD. At long last, the Met's celebrated series of high-definition simulcasts returns with a lineup of ten dazzling performances. Audiences can experience the thrill on the big screen at the Players starting with Massenet's Cinderella, streaming live on New Year's Day, January 1st of 2022. Tickets will go on sale November 1st, 2021.

The Met's Live in HD series includes ten live presentations, featuring star performers Piotr Beczała, Angel Blue, Javier Camarena, Lise Davidsen, Elīna Garanča, Isabel Leonard, Anna Netrebko, René Pape, Matthew Polenzani, Nadine Sierra, and Sonya Yoncheva. Audience favorites such as the Zeffirelli staging of Turandot will be performed, as well as the historic Met premiere of Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones.

The Players series of showings begins with Cinderella, followed by Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov on January 15 (encore performance). The season will continue with Verdi's Rigoletto on January 29, Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones on February 12 (encore performance), Matthew Aucoin's Eurydice on February 26 (encore performance), Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos on March 12, Verdi's Don Carlos on March 26, Puccini's Turandot on May 7, Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor on May 21, and Brett Dean's Hamlet on June 4, 2022. All performances will begin at 1pm except for Don Carlos on March 26, which will begin at noon.

While the Players is thrilled to welcome audiences back indoors, for the safety and comfort of all involved, COVID protocols will be in place for all attendees including proof of vaccination. The Players encourages everyone to read the page on their website entitled Planning Your Visit: COVID Information prior to purchasing tickets for, or attending, live events, and are grateful for patrons' understanding.

Single tickets for performances from the Met: Live in HD are $25. A subscription package for all ten operas will be available on the Players' website, www.peterboroughplayers.org, as well as by calling the box office at (603) 924-7585. This subscription package will cost $200. Patrons should kindly note that they will not need to mail in subscription forms to purchase a subscription to this series, and should plan to either purchase online or over the phone with the box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm.

Peterborough Players is New Hampshire's premiere professional regional theater. The Players is known for an annual Summer Season consisting of 7 main stage productions and 2 children's shows, and continues to offer the Arts on Screen series that includes screenings of renowned performances from the Met: Live in HD. The Players enriches the human experience by producing quality live professional theatre, developing and training theatre artists, and offering New Hampshire a wide variety of performing arts events. Peterborough Players is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information please visit Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 or www.peterboroughplayers.org.