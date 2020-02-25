THE BACHELOR LIVE Selects Jack Yvars as Concord's Own 'Bachelor'!

The Bachelor Live on Stage, hosted by fan favorites Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, is coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) for one night only on Sun, March 29, 2020 at 7:30 PM. It's all the fun, flirting, drama and romance from your favorite unscripted TV show in one unforgettable evening! And even better, audiences may know this particular Bachelor: it's local financial advisor Jack Yvars.

Jack enjoys skiing and working out in his free time. He's looking for a genuine woman and hopes that the unique experience of The Bachelor Live on Stage will help him find the one!

This stage show will introduce Jack to local ladies from the audience. Through a series of games, challenges, onstage dates and other fun getting-to-know-you scenarios, the Bachelor will hand the final rose to the woman with whom he's most compatible.

And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say! Audience members will help Jack along the journey by asking questions, making suggestions and cheering on the participants on stage. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones, the production gives fans the chance to watch live from their seats as Jack's journey unfolds on stage.

The Bachelor Live on Stage has something for every Bachelor fan, whether you're looking to find love or have always wanted to get an exclusive peek behind the scenes of your favorite TV show.

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour is the latest extension of the hit "Bachelor" franchise, which also includes "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" spin-offs, all produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. "The Bachelor" television series, heading into its 24th season on ABC, airs in 31 countries around the world.





