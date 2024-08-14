Special Veterans Night to be Presented At Prescott Park Arts Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prescott Park Arts Festival will present a special Veterans Night presented by Wilcox Industries Corp. featuring a performance by the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers on Monday, August 19 at 7:00 PM. This concert is free and open to the public.

Thanks to generous support from Wilcox, special invitations to this event are extended to all veterans, service members, and their families. The Green Beret Foundation and Navy SEAL Foundation are included in this invitation and will have an onsite presence at this concert.

The Green Beret Foundation provides Special Forces soldiers and their families with emergency, immediate, and ongoing support. They aim to honor our Green Berets past and present by providing the necessary resources to support our soldiers and their families in times of need.

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families. They offer a comprehensive set of programs designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, and empower and educate Navy SEALs and their families.

From the very beginning, Wilcox has built a trusted reputation by dedicating and demonstrating commitment to their customers. Wilcox is a proud contributor to our local community, intent on bringing families and people together to remember those who have served our country. For this unforgettable night, Wilcox will be offering free popcorn to all service families from the onsite concession stand in the Park.

"Supporting our veterans and active service members is a core value at Wilcox Industries. We are proud to sponsor this event and bring the community together to honor those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country. We are long-time sponsors of Prescott Park Arts Festival and are especially excited to be partnering to make this a special Veterans Night featuring the talented U.S. Navy Band Cruisers on the Wilcox Main Stage,” shared Jim Teetzel, CEO and Founder of Wilcox Industries Corp. “Our commitment as a business is to our customers through innovation and unsurpassed quality. The Arts Festival does just that through meaningful arts and culture experiences. We look forward to celebrating our veterans, service members, and their families, plus the incredible people involved with The Green Beret Foundation and the Navy SEAL Foundation through this special night of music."

Accessibility:

This performance will be American Sign Language (ASL) supported. During ASL-supported shows, front-center lawn spots are reserved for Deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons giving them a direct line of sight to the interpreters. All performances with ASL interpreters are made possible through the generous support of Liberty Mutual Insurance, Novocure, and The Fuller Foundation.

Rain or Shine Series:

This show is a part of our Rain or Shine Series! All shows in the Rain or Shine Series will happen regardless of weather conditions.

Stormy Weather: We'll announce the move and see you at The Music Hall.

Beautiful Day: We'll see you in the park!

Additional Information:

The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers, the Navy's premier popular music group, features eight of the Navy's most dynamic performers. Formed in 1999, the group takes its name from the Navy's versatile, flexible, multi-missioned ship – the Cruiser – and the band lives up to its namesake with the capability of playing a variety of musical genres ranging from jazz standards, rhythm & blues, classic rock, adult contemporary, and pop, as well as original material. This elite group has engaged and excited audiences of all ages throughout the U.S. and abroad with world-class musicianship and high-energy, fun-filled performances.

Cruisers concerts are family-friendly events, meant to entertain veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy. Audiences can expect to hear Top 40s tunes from the 60s to today, music by The Eagles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and more.

There is no opener for this show, so the evening will kick off right at 7:00 PM. There will be a reserved section for veterans, service members, and their families, plus plenty of great spots throughout the park.

Courtney Perkins, Executive Director of Prescott Park Arts Festival, said, “We are honored to partner with Jim Teetzel and the Wilcox team to host Veterans Night and welcome the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers to our stage to perform a fantastic array of popular music. This event is a wonderful opportunity to recognize and celebrate the service and sacrifice of our veterans, service members, and their families in a celebratory night of fun music that will make you want to dance. We are grateful to Wilcox for their support in making this event possible.”

This special Veterans' Night, presented by Wilcox, is free and open to the public and will take place on Prescott Park Arts Festival's Wilcox Main Stage, located at Marcy Street in downtown Portsmouth, NH. An optional recommended donation of $15 can be made to support the continued success of the Arts Festival and its mission to provide accessible arts and cultural programming to the community. For more information please visit: https://www.prescottpark.org/event/u-s-navy-band-cruisers.

