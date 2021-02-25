Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seacoast Repertory Theatre Asks For Donations to Keep From Closing

A message on the theatre's site states that, if they do not raise $200,000, the theatre will be forced to close by mid-March.

Feb. 25, 2021  
The Seacoast Repertory Theatre is counting on its community for help to stay afloat amidst the ongoing pandemic. The theatre is asking for donations at this time, in any amount, to keep it from closing.

"The next round of government funding will help us to the other side of the pandemic, but we cannot rely on it to arrive in a timely manner. In the meantime, our current ticket sales will not cover our costs," the message reads.

In 2019, for every dollar spent at the Rep, four dollars were added to the local economy, and Seacoast Rep represented almost 10% of the total economic contribution to the arts in Portsmouth.

"It has always seemed a given that Seacoast Rep would be here, providing Broadway level talent and production value to our little town, lifting up and changing the lives of every soul who passes through our doors. But this is us reaching out a hand and asking you directly to help us, in whatever way you can."

To donate, visit https://seacoastrep.org/bridge-the-gap/.


