Sara Juli Comes to The Bank Of New Hampshire Stage

On Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8, Falmouth, ME-based dance-theater-comedic artist Sara Juli will present her newest feminist solo, "Burnt-Out Wife" at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, New Hampshire. Taking on topics such as monogamy, intimacy, loneliness, and other marital taboos, Juli employs her physical and comedic talents to explore autobiographical issues of importance to all women. This work includes movement, text, stand-up comedy, props, audience interaction and cake all while blowing-up the institution of marriage with humor, reflection and a total reimagining. The new work is funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts' (NEFA) Nest Program.

Sara Juli has been creating and performing innovative dance-theater for nearly two decades. She has toured around the world including American Dance Festival, Performance Space New York, New York Live Arts, Bates Dance Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival and many more.

This performance is for mature audiences.

Tickets for the Feb 7 & 8 "Burnt-Out Wife" performances are currently on sale starting at $15 They may be ordered by calling the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 603-225-1111 or online at banknhstage.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the BNHS box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.





