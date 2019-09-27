San Fermin Launches North American Tour At The Bank Of New Hampshire Stage

San Fermin will be appearing at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage (Concord, NH) on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 8PM in support of its new single "The Hunger" (Sony Music Masterworks/Better Company) and to launch its North American tour. The band has earned worldwide praise for its ingenious pairing of pop-minded melodies with lushly avant-garde arrangements. Opening for San Fermin will be Lisel.



"'The Hunger' is the result of a late-night discussion with a female friend about the difficulties of dating in the city," says San Fermin composer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Ellis Ludwig-Leone. "There's a line, why'd I wear these... shoes, that's basically lifted right from that conversation. I think there's something heroic in the process of getting your hopes up time and again, even in the face of constant disappointment.



"The singer is Samia, who came into the studio and nailed it right away, with this mixture of energy and vulnerability that's perfect for the song. In the verse, she describes an endless string of bad dates-even the melody is a relentless monotone that leaves her out of breath. But then when the chorus hits, there's a modulation in the harmony that reflects the mental gymnastics required to do it all over again. It's both a release and an attempt to psych herself up for another round. Trying to project confidence while dealing with disappointment and insecurity is an experience that I think a lot of people can relate to."



Tickets for the October 16 San Fermin performance are currently on sale for $29 | $19; +$2 at the door. They may be ordered by calling the Bank of New Hampshire at 603-225-1111 or online at banknhstage.com. Tickets may also obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming performances at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage include "Now...The Bass: Dance! New Hampshire" EDM Night (Oct 12), Tony Award -winner Anais Mitchell (Oct 13), Vieux Farka Toure & Bombino (Oct 18), and Heather Maloney (Oct 19). Tickets for many shows start at $15 or under.







