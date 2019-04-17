STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5/10 - 6/1

STEEL MAGNOLIAS is playing at Seacoast Repertory Theatre in New Hampshire from May 10 to June 1, 2019.

Seacoast Repertory Theatre is pleased to present Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling.

Come on down to Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser; an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby, is about to marry a "good ole boy." Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the women, but also draws on the underlying strength-and love-which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.



Harling wrote the original script for Steel Magnolias in ten days following the death of his sister from diabetes. The show premiered off-Broadway before being adapted into the iconic film Steel Magnolias starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine and a who's-who of female talent.



Not to be outdone, we're bringing our own talent to the production to give the story vivid life. We've cast some of the grande dames of Seacoast Theatre to bring this ensemble of complicated women to life. Steel Magnolias stars acclaimed actresses Cathy McKay, Kelli Leigh-Ann Connors, Mary Lou Bagley, Seraphim Afflick, Samantha Smith, and resident artist Alyssa Dumas.



Heading up the team are The Mad Men of Oopsy Daisy Inc!, our Associate Artistic Directors. They've recreated a fully-functioning hair salon fresh out of the 1980's - smells, sinks, seats and all. Running water, real hair dryers, and all the kitch you would expect. The award-winning team that brought forward the fantastic worlds of Avenue Q, Reefer Madness, Xanadu, Tommy and more turn their efforts towards hyper-realism to give the story and the characters the treatment they deserve.

Steel Magnolias contains some language and deals with themes that may make it inappropriate for very young children.

Showtimes are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. A preview performance will be held on May 9th. Tickets are available online below, or through our box office at 603-433-4472. Box office hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 12:00pm to 6:00pm or through showtimes.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://seacoastrep.org/steel-magnolias/





