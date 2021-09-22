SPAMALOT: SCHOOL EDITION Will Be Performed By The Majestic Teens

Majestic's Spamalot: School Edition stars teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Jocelyn Duford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."

Join us for Spamalot: School Edition on Friday and Saturday October 15 & 16, at 7pm, and on Sunday, October 17 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above, and $12 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.