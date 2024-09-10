Russian Ballet Of THE BROTHERS KARAMAZOV To Play At Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre will present the high-definition filmed production of Boris Eifman's ballet interpretation of Dostoyevsky's The Brothers Karamazov on Wednesday, September 18 at 1:30pm.

The Brothers Karamazov novel is the epitome of Fyodor Dostoevsky's creative work, the acme of the philosophic investigation carried out by this colossal and restless mind throughout his life.

World renowned choreographer Boris Eifman offers a remarkable vision of the core ideas within the novel, expanding upon them through body language as a way of exploring the origins of the moral devastation of the Karamazovs; creating through choreographic art an equivalent of what Dostoyevsky investigated so masterfully in his book, the excruciating burden of destructive passions and evil heredity.

Boris Eifman is considered to be one of the leading choreographers in the world. After working for 10 years at the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet, in 1977, he formed his own ballet ensemble, interweaving classical ballet, modern dance and ecstatic impulses to create a completely different form of choreography where self-expression becomes the subject and in which there is drama, philosophy, characters and a central idea. A distinct feature of Eifman's theater, its trademark, is that almost all of his performances have a plot and, often, a literary source. In this way he can plunge into a realm that is familiar, all the while discovering and revealing the unexplored. His unique lexicon and conceptual, authorial interpretations are a breakthrough into that fantastic dimension where the boundlessness of inner worlds comes to life.

Produced in: St. PetersburgLanguage: Russian (briefly)Translation: English subtitlesRunning time: 1 h, 26 min (No Intermission)

The film will be shown on the 27-foot wide screen in The Park's Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at The Park box office, online at theparktheatre.org, or by phone at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

