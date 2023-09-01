Robin Williams One-Man Show Tribute Scheduled For Park Theatre

Roger Kabler plays the iconic comedian actor in the critically acclaimed live production.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

Robin Williams One-Man Show Tribute Scheduled For Park Theatre

When Robin Williams debuted as Mork on the ABC sitcom Happy Days on February 28, 1978, the world would never be the same again. His electric, kinetic, and magically funny performance was something never before seen on television. Sadly, the world lost Robin in 2014. A masterful tribute to this iconic performer has been performed all over the United States.

On Friday, September 22, actor Roger Kabler will bring his acclaimed one-person show ROBIN: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience to The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

Spend an evening with America's premier Robin Williams tribute artist. The show is funny, poignant, and sometimes just a wild ride through the mind of a lovable madman. As one of comedy's icons, Robin seemed always to be teetering on the edge of childlike innocence even when he was being naughty. If you never had the chance to see him in concert, now is the time. 

This hysterical and emotional show is performed by Roger Kabler, who appeared on CBS' The Carol Burnett Show and in the lead role of Bobby Soul in the short-lived NBC sitcom Rhythm & Blues.  

Kabler, who has been fascinated by Robin since he was 17, told The Martha's Vineyard Times, “Shortly after Robin's passing, I was overcome by the feeling that I was possessed by his spirit… It was a remarkable experience that I still can't explain.”

The New York Daily News calls the show “Astonishing.” 

The Orlando Sentinel reported, “Folks in the theater gasped… because of his resemblance to Williams.”

The tribute is produced by Marino Live Creative in association with Legends of Comedy.

There will only be one performance on Friday, September 22 at 7:30 pm. All tickets are $25, and seats are reserved. It is an 18+ show. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by the box office at (603) 532-8888. 

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The theatre is completely accessible.




