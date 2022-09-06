Review: BLOOD BROTHERS at Weathervane Theatre



Blood Brothers by Willy Russell is a one-of-a-kind musical theater production that is currently playing at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, New Hampshire.

It is not a feel-good musical like the grand standards where everything is super animated with joyful tunes, kick line choreography, and a rousing finale. It is more like watching a Greek tragedy set to music. It even has a Greek chorus type narrator.

The show is a harsh but engaging look at class issues played out in an England suburb. Living in a poor neighborhood flat, a mother of six, Mrs. Johnstone, (Alex Lanning) is deserted by her husband and struggling to make ends meet working as a housekeeper to an upper crust couple from a more fashionable neighborhood, Mrs. Lyons (Marisa Kirby) and her husband, (Robert H. Fowler).

Mr. Lyons is a managerial type at a local factory, often away on business. Mrs. Lyons is desperate to have a child but hasn't been able to conceive. When Mrs. Johnstone discovers that her husband left her pregnant, this time with twins, she fears that she only has resources enough to support one extra child in her current brood.

The childless Mrs. Lyons sketches a plan to have her housekeeper give up one of her newborn twins to be raised by Lyons in her privileged home taking the child as her own.

The story follows the newborn twin boys, one given up at birth, but the two destined to have intertwining lives. Fate will have its way with the fraternal twins, Mickey Johnstone (Jorge Donoso) and Edward Lyons (Erik Keiser) in a gut-wrenching series of circumstances from childhood through adulthood especially in their mutual love for their friend, Linda (Grace Livingstone Kramer).

Lanning, as the hard-pressed mother, is a standout in this production. She wonderfully portrays the struggles of a mother in crisis. And with a strong voice, she tackles the lighthearted tunes of "Marilyn Monroe" a constant variation throughout the show of her life being reflected like the famous blonde Hollywood bombshell and "Bright New Day," a tune that gives hope that there will be happy ending to the story.

But Lanning also is spellbinding in the dramatic numbers, "Easy Terms," the legal details of giving up a child and "Tell Me It's Not True," the show's last number. Lanning's performance is as one of a kind tremendous as is the plot of this unique musical experience.

Kirby, as Mrs. Lyons, gives an equally powerful performance. She is a firestorm of emotion capturing the desperation of a woman unable to conceive. Kirby masterfully gives a well layered performance with nuances of despair, hopelessness and even a bit of villainy.

Donoso and Keiser as the street wise youngster and the preppy schoolboy respectively, are the true stars of the production. Their portrayals as youngsters, both seven years old (almost 8, they remind us), are cute and convincing and their onstage chemistry is intact as their lives take distinctly different directions through their youthful years and adulthood. Their scenes together are incredibly strong and their duets "Long Sunday Afternoon/My Friend" and "That Guy "are entertaining.

Keiser is appropriately innocent, prim, and proper reflecting the privileged live he's led. He is at his best when he tries to relate to the real-world adventures of his friend, Mickey.

Donoso has a character that moves from impish little boy to a broken ex-con, ruined by poverty and addiction. Donoso plays the underdog perfectly, the brother who got the short end of the stick. His character transitions are remarkable.

Kramer's Linda grows from childhood friend to conflicted wife showing a true love for the twins that so much impacted her life.

And how about that Greek tragedy narrator?

In that role, Reanne Acasio is mysterious and haunting setting the tone that life for the twins will be anything but happily ever after. She's the Greek chorus wrapped into one. I am only troubled by her costuming looking more like a go-go dancer than narrator.

The set design is nicely functional with a row of flats that simply expand in a front section to create specific locations. Lighting was a bit troubling on occasion with unexplained mixes of dark and bright locations. The stage mikes, used in about every theater nowadays, muted out at times.

Director and choreographer, Ethan Paulini has created a mesmerizing piece of theater with a diverse cast of skilled story tellers. Each actor is spot on and believable. Paulini also staged some of the narrator's scenes in the aisles of the theater which allowed the final scene to have an intimacy like no other where the fourth wall between stage and theater disappears. The final number, "Tell Me It's Not True," is a stellar finish to a magnificently told story. Bring the tissues, please.

The Weathervane Theatre is a gem in the North Woods of New Hampshire and well worth discovering. I was impressed with the diversity and talent in the ensemble casting and the multi-tasking of the actors. Paulini, the show's director is also the artistic director at the theater. And among the rest of the cast is the associate artistic director, development director, marketing director, box office manager, administrative/front of house associate, company manager, and intern program director and choreographer.

The Weathervane Theatre is also one of the few remaining summer theaters with a repertory season where you can see as many as three different plays in a week and, occasionally, two on the same day. Shows rotate into early October.

For info: https://www.weathervanenh.org/