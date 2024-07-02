Rembrandt Documentary Comes to the Giant Screen at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since 2011, the acclaimed art documentary series, Exhibition on Screen, has produced dozens of documentaries about important museum exhibitions from around the globe. The films have received dozens of awards and academic recognitions. One of their most acclaimed films is about one of the greatest visual artists that ever lived: Rembrandt. This film screens on Wednesday, July 10 at 1:30pm at The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, NH.

In REMBRANDT from the National Gallery London and Rijksmuseum Amsterdam, the camera offers a private view of the massively attended “Late Works” exhibition at the National Gallery and a behind-the-scenes tour of the galleries as they prepared to open the exhibition.

Rembrandt’s creativity gathered new energy in the closing years of his life. It is the art of these late years - soulful, honest and deeply moving - that indelibly defines our image of Rembrandt the man and the artist. This landmark exhibition is a unique opportunity to experience the passion, emotion and innovation of Rembrandt.

The film features interviews with the show’s curator Betsy Wieseman and Jonathan Bikker, Curator of Research at the Rijksmuseum. Artist Richard Twose will demonstrate Rembrandt’s painting technique whilst Dolores De Sade will show the revolutionary way that Rembrandt worked with the printmaking, a brand new art form at the time. Philosopher AC Grayling will provide insight into Rembrandt’s self-portraits.

The film also explores the evolution of his artworks from his biblical masterpieces such as The Stoning of St Stephen (1625) to key masterpieces like The Nightwatch (1642) through to his later accomplishments such as The Jewish Bride (c.1665-1169).

Acclaimed British stage and screen actor Robert Lindsay (BAFTA, Olivier and Tony Award winner) narrates. REMBRANDT from the National Gallery London and Rijksmuseum Amsterdam is directed by Kat Mansoor, produced by Seventh Art for Exhibition on Screen. It has a runtime of 95 minutes.

The UK Guardian says of the film, “This Brilliant, brave blockbuster reveals the true Rembrandt.”

REMBRANDT from the National Gallery London & Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam will be shown on The Park's giant 27-foot wide screen in its 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $15. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

Carolyn Edwards’ “Lunch at The Park” meal will begin at the theatre at 12 noon prior to the screening. The special menu includes cream of chilled zucchini soup, smoked ham & swiss sandwich, Gap Mountain salad, and chocolate chip cookies. Plus, all of the theatre’s concessions as well as wine and beer are available. You can pre-order (until July 8) by going to parklunch.org.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

