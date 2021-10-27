Recycled Percussion To Perform at The Park Theatre

Recycled Percussion will be rocking the new Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Saturday, November 20 at 7:30pm.

Part rock concert and part interactive experience, the four members of Recycled Percussion use buckets, power tools, and anything else they can get their drumsticks on to create a riotous blend of music and comedy. Justin Spencer conceived Recycled Percussion in 1995 as an entry in a high Scholl talent show. They had their first national tour in 2001. That tour helped them catch the eyes of America's Got Talent TV program in 2009, and they won Thord place. They have played around the world and have had several long-term contracts at Vegas casinos. They also produced an Emmy-nominated TV show, "Chaos and Kindness" which focuses on giving back to others and making a difference worldwide.

This special concert event is sponsored by Atlas PyroVision Entertainment as a benefit for The Park Theatre and other local nonprofits, including The Jaffrey 250 Jubilee.

Tickets are $30, $35 and $40. They can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the theatre's box office (603) 532-8888. The theatre is located in downtown Jaffrey at 19 Main Street, just 90 minutes from Boston.