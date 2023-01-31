Rebecca Makkai's New Murder Mystery Comes To The Music Hall Lounge in February

On Wednesday, February 22 at 7pm, award-winning author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Makkai visits The Music Hall's Lounge with her new novel, I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU, a riveting mystery around a murder at a New Hampshire boarding school.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Lara Prescott, bestselling author of The Secrets We Kept, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

When/Where: Wednesday, February 22 - 7pm

The Music Hall Lounge

131 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: Rebecca Makkai is the author of The Great Believers, a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and has received the ALA Carnegie Medal, LA Times Book Prize, among other awards. Her other works include The Borrower and The Hundred-Year House, and the collection Music for Wartime-four stories from which appeared in The Best American Short Stories. A 2022 Guggenheim Fellow, Rebecca is on the MFA faculties of Sierra Nevada University and Northwestern University, and is Artistic Director of StoryStudio Chicago.

About the Moderator: Lara Prescott is the author of The Secrets We Kept, an instant New York Times bestseller and a Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick. The Secrets We Kept has been translated into over 30 languages and is being adapted for television. She recently moved to Portsmouth, NH with her family and is currently at work on her second novel.

Tickets: Literary in the Lounge: Rebecca Makkai with I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU on Wednesday, February 22, at 7pm is $45. Ticket Package includes signed book (I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU, $28, hardcover), beverage, reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.