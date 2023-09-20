ROBIN: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience Comes to The Park Theatre

The performance is on September 22 at 7:30pm.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

ROBIN: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience will be performed for one night only at The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire this Friday, September 22 at 7:30pm. The theatre announced today that good seats are still available for this extraordinary performance that was sold out to cheering audiences on Martha’s Vineyard last month.

Spend an evening with America’s premier Robin Williams tribute artist. The show you will see is funny, poignant, and sometimes just a wild ride through the mind of a lovable madman. As one of comedy’s icons, Robin always seemed to be teetering on the edge of childlike innocence even when he was being naughty. If you never had the chance to see him in concert, now is the time. This hysterical and emotional show is performed by Comic/Actor Roger Kabler, who appeared on CBS’ “The Carol Burnett Show” and in the lead role of Bobby Soul in the short-lived NBC sitcom Rhythm & Blues. 

Orlando Weekly said, “Kabler does a remarkable job recreating Williams’ hysterical one-liners and irrepressible vocal explosions!”

Mr. Kabler will perform his one-man show in The Park Theatre’s 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets for ROBIN: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience are $25. All seats are reserved. The show is for ages 18+ with its mature material.

Due to the popular nature of this event, tickets should be purchased in advance, whether online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. However, tickets will also be for sale at the box office on day of show.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.




