REVEREND HORTON HEAT to Play The Park Theatre with MESSER CHUPS

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The Park Theatre will turn up the volume on Saturday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m., when legendary rockabilly powerhouse Reverend Horton Heat takes the stage for a night of blistering guitar, rock & roll swagger and pure high-energy entertainment. Adding to the bill are very special guests Messer Chups, the internationally acclaimed surf-rock band from Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Led by singer, songwriter and guitar virtuoso Jim Heath, Reverend Horton Heat has spent more than three decades building a devoted following with a wild fusion of rockabilly, punk, country, surf and straight-ahead rock & roll. Known for explosive live performances, the band helped propel the modern psychobilly and rockabilly revival and has become one of the hardest-working and most recognizable acts in American roots rock. Reverend Horton Heat was a frequent opener for legendary performers that include Johnny Cash, Nine Inch Nails, Carl Perkins, Soundgarden and White Zombie.

Songs including “Psychobilly Freakout,” “Galaxy 500,” “Bales of Cocaine,” “It's Martini Time” and “400 Bucks” have become fan favorites, while the band's relentless touring has earned Reverend Horton Heat a reputation as an act that truly needs to be experienced live. Heath's lightning-fast guitar work, combined with the band's pounding rhythms and irreverent sense of humor, makes every Reverend Horton Heat concert an event.

Opening the evening will be Messer Chups, bringing an entirely different — but perfectly complementary — brand of guitar-driven mayhem. Formed in St. Petersburg, Russia, Messer Chups mixes classic 1960s surf guitar with rockabilly, garage rock and a wonderfully strange dose of vintage horror and sci-fi culture. Their cinematic sound evokes everything from beach-party movies and spy thrillers to B-movie monsters and late-night horror television.

Together, Reverend Horton Heat and Messer Chups make for a rare double bill that brings American rockabilly and Russian surf rock together on one stage.

“This is going to be one of those nights when The Park Theatre feels more like a great rock & roll club,” said Park Theatre CEO and Managing Director Steve Jackson. “Reverend Horton Heat has an extraordinary live reputation, and adding Messer Chups makes this a really unusual and exciting double bill. If you love great guitar playing, rockabilly, surf music or just a high-energy live show, this is one not to miss.”

Reverend Horton Heat with special guests Messer Chups appears Saturday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

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