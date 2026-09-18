THE EUROPEANS Special Screening to Reunite Park Theatre Cast & Crew

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The Park Theatre is inviting local residents who participated in the filming of the acclaimed Merchant-Ivory production The Europeans to attend a special screening of the newly restored film on Sunday, October 4, at 2 p.m.

A major portion of The Europeans was filmed in New Ipswich, New Hampshire, as well as Jaffrey, during the fall of 1978. The Park Theatre is searching for people who worked on the production as actors, extras, crew members or in any other capacity. Relatives of participants—as well as anyone with photographs, keepsakes or stories from the filming—are also encouraged to contact the theatre.

“We know that many people from New Ipswich and the surrounding communities were involved in making this important film,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “We would love to welcome them to this special screening, recognize their contributions and hear their memories of what it was like to have a major motion picture filmed in their hometown.”

Those connected with the production should call The Park Theatre at (603) 532-8888 or email info@theparktheatre.org. There will be a talkback Q&A after the film with people associated with the film, along with trivia.

Directed by Oscar winner James Ivory and produced by Ismail Merchant, The Europeans was adapted by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala from the novel by Henry James. The film stars BAFTA winner Lee Remick, Robin Ellis, Tim Woodward, Lisa Eichhorn and Wesley Addy. Its New Ipswich locations included Historic New England's Barrett House, whose Federal-style interiors and grounds helped create the film's elegant vision of 1850s New England.

The Europeans follows the sophisticated Baroness Eugenia Münster and her charming younger brother, Felix, as they travel from Europe to visit their more reserved American relatives. Romance, money, class and the contrast between European sophistication and New England restraint come together in this beautifully photographed comedy of manners.

The film received an Academy Award nomination for Judy Moorcroft's costume design and helped establish the meticulous period detail and literary sophistication that became hallmarks of Merchant Ivory productions.

The newly restored film will be presented on The Park Theatre's giant screen with surround sound. Tickets are the theatre's standard movie prices: $10 for adults and $9 for seniors, children, students and military members. Tickets are available at parknh.org, by calling (603) 532-8888 or at the box office.

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