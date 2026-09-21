Yaeko Miranda Quartet to Blend Classical Strings With Rock Classics at the Park Theatre

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The elegance of a classical string quartet meets the energy of rock and roll when the acclaimed Yaeko Miranda Quartet performs at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Sunday, September 27 at 7pm. The concert is a one-performance-only engagement.

Led by violinist Yaeko Miranda Elmaleh, the quartet gives familiar rock and popular songs from across the decades an entirely new voice. Electric guitars, drums and amplifiers give way to violins, viola and cello as beloved melodies are transformed through imaginative arrangements and the warmth and power of live strings.

“People may think they know what to expect when four classically trained string musicians walk onto the stage,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “But this quartet quickly turns those expectations upside down. They bring all the precision and beauty of chamber music to songs that rock-and-roll audiences know and love.”

Elmaleh began studying violin at age three and was classically trained at the New England Conservatory Preparatory School before earning a degree in Contemporary Improvisation from the New England Conservatory of Music. Her unusually broad musical background has enabled her to move comfortably among classical, rock, jazz, folk, klezmer and world music.

Her performance résumé includes appearances alongside Stevie Wonder, Itzhak Perlman, Smokey Robinson, Bernadette Peters and jazz clarinetist Don Byron. As a longtime member of the internationally known Klezmer Conservatory Band, she has performed at Avery Fisher Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Symphony Hall and Barclays Center, among many other major venues.

The September 27 concert offers audiences a chance to hear classic rock and popular favorites in a fresh and intimate way—recognizable songs reshaped by the rich textures, dramatic dynamics and extraordinary versatility of a live string quartet.

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