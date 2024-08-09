RENT Now Playing at The New London Barn Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New London Barn Playhouse is presenting Rent, appearing on the MainStage for the very first time! Rent runs through August 18th at 7:30pm with matinee performances on the 8th, 14th, and 16th at 2:00pm, and Sunday performances at 5:00pm!

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's rock musical Rent took Broadway by storm in the late 90s and left an indelible mark in the history of musical theater. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent is a pop cultural phenomenon you won't want to miss on the Barn Playhouse stage!

Starring in this production is another wonderful assembly of Barnies from past seasons as well as a few making their Barn Playhouse debut. The Barn Playhouse re-introduces Nick Brogan* as Roger Davis, a Barn Playhouse alum from the 2023 acting intern company, Kennedy Kanagawa* as Angel Dumott Schunard, making his debut here, recently seen on Broadway and across the country as Milky White in the critically acclaimed 2022 revival of Into The Woods receiving Drama Desk and Clive Barnes nominations, and returning Barnie Isabel Rodriguez* as Ensemble/understudy for Joanne & Mimi last on the Barn Playhouse stage in 2022 playing Diana in A Chorus Line.

Also joining the production is our 2024 Acting Intern Company, performing in their last MainStage production of the summer. This year's Acting Intern Company includes Ethan Peterson as Mark Cohen, Zeth Dixon as Tom Collins, Xavier Turner as Benjamin Coffin III/understudy for Tom Collins, Avery Fahey as Joanne Jefferson, Helena Padial as Mimi Marquez, Julia Martin as Maureen Johnson, Jillian Cossetta as Ensemble/understudy for Maureen/Dance Captain, Sydney Greene as Ensemble, Ben Harmon as Ensemble/understudy for Mark, Noah Lytle as Ensemble/understudy for Benny & Angel, Maria Nalieth as Ensemble, Jojo Trewin as Ensemble/understudy for Roger, Shane Boucher as Male Swing and Katie Gwen Morris as Female Swing.

The Creative Team includes Director Keith Coughlin, our very own New London Barn Playhouse Executive Artistic Director, Choreographer Samantha Littleford returning after choreographing the 65th Annual Straw Hat Revue, Music Director Robbie Cowan returning to the Barn Playhouse for his 10th season, also leading the music direction for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat earlier this season, Costume Designer Andrew Burns, Costume Designer Christian Fleming^, both making their Barn Playhouse debut, returning Lighting Designer Keith A. Truax^ back for his 7th season, Hair & Wig Designer Eryn Michael Perkins, Props Designer Finley Fields, Production Stage Manager Brenna Bishop*, Assistant Stage Manager Wavyne White* and 2nd Assistant Stage Manager Constanza Macias Guerrero.

The RENT band includes Andrew Shield as the Associate Music Director/Keys/Guitar, Timothy Schneider on drums, Ryan Crum on bass, and Mike Lecuyer on guitars.

Join in for RENT as it makes its Barn Playhouse debut -tickets start at $30.00 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

^Denotes member of United Scenic Artists | Local USA 829

Comments