Previews: GHOST- THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Opening this Friday, April 21 with performances running through May 14, The Seacoast Repertory Theatre Presents: Ghost - The Musical, a spectacle of dance, special effects, and magic with its largest live orchestra to date.

Ghost the Musical is a timeless fantasy about the power of love. Longtime couple Sam and Molly are happily in love and living together in Brooklyn. Walking back to their apartment one night, they are mugged at gunpoint, leaving Sam murdered on a dark street. Sam is trapped between this world and the next as a ghost and unable to leave Molly--- who he quickly learns is in grave danger. With the help of a storefront psychic named Oda Mae Brown, Sam tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of protecting her. Featuring such popular songs as "With You" and the Righteous Brothers' classic "Unchained Melody," this powerful love story is sure to become a fan favorite!

Based on the 1990 American romantic fantasy film of the same title directed by Jerry Zucker from a screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, the story reaches new heights as a stage musical. Audiences will remember the stars of that movie including Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tony Goldwyn.

With a completely original score of new, innovative music, Ghost is on the cutting edge of new American musical theatre.

Starring in lead roles are many Seacoast Repertory Theatre favorites including Sean Mullaney as Sam, Allysa Dumas as Milly, Alexndra Mullaney as Oda Mae Brown and Sam Rogers as Carl Bruner. The production is directed by Ben Hart and Brandon James, Executive Artistic Directors.

