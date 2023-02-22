Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pontine Theatre Celebrates Portsmouth NH's 400th Anniversary With DEARLY EARNED

Performances are scheduled Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and Sundays at 2pm.  

Feb. 22, 2023  

Pontine Theatre Celebrates Portsmouth NH's 400th Anniversary With DEARLY EARNED

Pontine Theatre celebrates Portsmouth's 400th Anniversary with performances of its original production, Dearly Earned. Performances at Pontine's 1845 Plains Schoolhouse theatre (1 Plains Avenue, Portsmouth NH) are scheduled Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets ($29) are available online at - www.pontine.org.

This production, based on Portsmouth 19th century industrial history and the lives of the workers who labored there, caps off Pontine's 45th Performance Season in Portsmouth. Underwriting for Dearly Earned is provided by Cambridge Trust. Pontine's 2022-23 is supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.

"I shall send you five dollars and Leland says he shall send five the first that he earns. So you must get some good comfortable clothes and buy a little stove for the front room and hire someone to chop the woodpile," writes a young mill worker to her mother and father in 1853 from the factory boarding house where she lives.

New England Mill workers came from a variety of backgrounds. In Dearly Earned, Pontine Theatre examines the lives of these "operatives," and the conditions they worked under. The text is drawn entirely from historical sources: letters, diaries, and newspaper articles of the period. The piece includes the correspondence of a young Yankee mill worker to her family, as well as a collection of letters written by immigrant brothers to their uncle in England. The letters express the hopes and fears of the writers and reveal the difficulties of their working lives in the mills of New England.

Over the past five decades, Pontine Theatre has developed four different performance spaces in Portsmouth, each located along Islington Street, the main industrial corridor of the city. In the 1970's and 1980's the company resided at 16 Market Square where it operated The Market Square Studio above what was then Teddy's Lunch. When rents rose, the company relocated to The McDonough Street Studio, in a building on the site of the former Sagamore Mill. In 2003, Pontine continued its migration through Portsmouth's West End by opening the West End Studio Theatre in a former storage building that once house Phoenix Press. In 2017 the company moved to its current home, The 1845 Plains Schoolhouse, located at the junction of Islington and Middle Road.

This migration familiarized Pontine's Co-Artistic Directors, Marguerite Mathews and Greg Gathers, with Portsmouth's industrial past. The West End neighborhood is filled with mill and factory buildings along with tenements erected as boarding houses for the operatives employed by the mills. Behind the sites of the mills is the North Mill Pond, whose transformation is described in a newspaper article of the period:

"Many years ago, on any warm summer day a mob of children would gather at the willows on the bank of the North Mill Pond, and in a moment they would all be splashing about and swimming in droves to the other side. The waters of the pond were then pure and sweet. Now the willows are replaced by the railroad roundhouse and Rock Pasture and Hale's Field, then bare of buildings, are now closely built over; and the waters of the once limpid pond are transformed into a sort of odorous gravy in which no child of good taste would want to swim, even if they had the chance."

Pontine's research for Dearly Earned centered on the newspapers of the day. Ms. Mathews and Mr Gathers spent several months at the Portsmouth Public Library poring over microfilms of The Daily Morning Chronicle and The Portsmouth Journal to garner the stories of the city's cotton steam mill industry and the lives of the operatives who worked there.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Debra Monk Heads Cast Of Timely New Political Comedy PRIMARY Photo
Debra Monk Heads Cast Of Timely New Political Comedy PRIMARY
Just as the future of the New Hampshire primary comes into question, New Hampshire's Weathervane Theatre, Out of the Box Theatrics and Breukelen Stage and Film will present industry-only staged readings of PRIMARY, a new play by Kelly Strandemo in New York City on Monday, February 27 at 5pm and Tuesday, February 28 at 1pm at ART/NY's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre
LEADING LADIES Comes to the Majestic Theatre Next Week Photo
LEADING LADIES Comes to the Majestic Theatre Next Week
In this hilarious comedy by the author of “Lend Me A Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo”, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania.
The Players Ring Theatre Will Present the World Premiere of C33 - THE QUEER STORY OF OSCAR Photo
The Players' Ring Theatre Will Present the World Premiere of C33 - THE QUEER STORY OF OSCAR WILDE'S UNDOING
C33, a hauntingly beautiful new work by local playwright Alex Bickerstaff, tells the story of Oscar Wilde's downfall through a woven tapestry of historical events and poetic representation of his time in Reading Gaol, the infamous prison where he served two years hard labor for his crime of 'Gross Indecency' alongside violent criminals and death row inmates.
Review: MAN OF LA MANCHA at Seacoast Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: MAN OF LA MANCHA at Seacoast Repertory Theatre
The Seacoast Repertory Theatre opens its 2023 season pushing its edge of creativity in a spellbinding performance of 'Man Of La Mancha,' a well-known musical launched in 1965. While keeping the bones of the original production, this one is an explosive reimagination that breaks the usual barriers of casting and staging.

More Hot Stories For You


Debra Monk Heads Cast Of Timely New Political Comedy PRIMARYDebra Monk Heads Cast Of Timely New Political Comedy PRIMARY
February 10, 2023

Just as the future of the New Hampshire primary comes into question, New Hampshire's Weathervane Theatre, Out of the Box Theatrics and Breukelen Stage and Film will present industry-only staged readings of PRIMARY, a new play by Kelly Strandemo in New York City on Monday, February 27 at 5pm and Tuesday, February 28 at 1pm at ART/NY's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre
LEADING LADIES Comes to the Majestic Theatre Next WeekLEADING LADIES Comes to the Majestic Theatre Next Week
February 10, 2023

In this hilarious comedy by the author of “Lend Me A Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo”, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania.
The Players' Ring Theatre Will Present the World Premiere of C33 - THE QUEER STORY OF OSCAR WILDE'S UNDOINGThe Players' Ring Theatre Will Present the World Premiere of C33 - THE QUEER STORY OF OSCAR WILDE'S UNDOING
February 8, 2023

C33, a hauntingly beautiful new work by local playwright Alex Bickerstaff, tells the story of Oscar Wilde's downfall through a woven tapestry of historical events and poetic representation of his time in Reading Gaol, the infamous prison where he served two years hard labor for his crime of 'Gross Indecency' alongside violent criminals and death row inmates.
Globally Acclaimed Rod Stewart Tribute Concert Comes To The Park TheatreGlobally Acclaimed Rod Stewart Tribute Concert Comes To The Park Theatre
February 7, 2023

 Even at 78 years old, Rod Stewart keeps touring worldwide. From his early days with the Jeff Beck Group and Faces in the 1960’s to his disco period, his great American songbook series, and beyond, Rod has innovated and stayed relevant to generations. He is one of the icons of rock n’ roll history.
80 FOR BRADY Super Bowl “Galantine's Day” Screening Party Announced At Park Theatre80 FOR BRADY Super Bowl “Galantine's Day” Screening Party Announced At Park Theatre
February 6, 2023

When the Patriots are not in the Super Bowl, you need alternative entertainment options. The Park Theatre in Jaffrey is holding a special “Galantine Day Screening Party” for the new hit comedy, 80 for Brady on Super Bowl Sunday at 7:30pm.
share