Players' Ring Theatre's First Executive Director Will Be Margherita Giacobbi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Players' Ring Theatre has named Margherita Giacobbi as its first Executive Director on Oct. 14.

In 1992, Gary and Barbara Newton founded the Players' Ring Theatre, which quickly established itself as a center for the production of new and original plays by regional artists. It also provided perfect opportunities for actors, directors and technical staff to develop and hone their craft in a nurturing and intimate performance space.

The Players' Ring occupies a 19th century brick building on Marcy Street on the grounds of Prescott Park. The historic building is owned by the City of Portsmouth and is fitted out as a “black box” theatre, with a seating capacity of 75.

“When the Ring started 32 years ago, we were basically a volunteer organization,” Barbara Newton said. “We sought to provide an affordable space where theatre groups could learn and grow. Now the Players' Ring has its first Executive Director and a staff of five. I am very pleased that we have reached this point and are looking forward to continuing growth and development.”

Giacobbi has been working at the Ring for five years, starting as an Artist Liaison and moving up to Producing Director before being named Executive Director.

“Sometimes, Life (Destiny, God, whichever resonates with you) offers you exactly what you need, when you most need it,” Giacobbi said.

“It certainly did that to me, five years ago. I had just moved to New Hampshire from the United Arab Emirates, where I had lived for almost 10 years, producing shows for the Abu Dhabi Festival and the Dubai Opera.”

After meeting her Dover-native husband overseas, and with a baby on the way, the couple decided to relocate close to one of its two families, and chose New Hampshire over Northern Italy.

“I have to be honest – in the months prior to moving I had mapped all the cultural institutions on the Seacoast,” Giacobbi said. “I needed to make sure that my new home, my new country, could offer me the opportunity to keep growing and expressing myself as a person and as a professional.”

When your job and your passion coincide, you need to work to be happy, she added.

“I was thrilled with what I discovered – from UNH to all the venues and organizations in the area, I knew I would find myself in a community that is curious and open and that values culture and the arts. Mere months after my child was born, I saw that the Players' Ring Theatre was advertising an open position for an Artist Liaison. I was immediately smitten by its mission, its role in the community...and that irresistibly charming building on the water.”

Giacobbi applied for the position and a few weeks later – after 27 years of intense and passionate volunteer work by Barbara Newton, Board Members and many artists – the theater had its first paid employee.

“It's hard to summarize everything that has happened since then,” she said. “My role quickly grew, taking on more responsibilities in the areas of operations, strategic development, marketing, and fundraising. When a company has so much history, it can be hard to visualize and embrace change. But the Board of Directors did exactly that, and endorsed the evolution of the Ring from a venue hosting externally produced shows, to the producer of all of the main stage productions.”

To support this unprecedented change, the staff has grown too, now including a CFO (Matthew Parent), a Technical Director (Billie Butler), a Producer Liaison (Jill Maloney) and a Customer Relations Coordinator (Michaela Pride).

“Margherita ushers in a new generation of leadership at the Players' Ring, and she brings an international flair with her long experience in production around the world,” said Board Member Joel Plagenz. “We couldn't be more delighted to have her as our first Executive Director, as the Ring explores additional ways to be of service to artists and the Seacoast community.”

“Our aspiration is for our small but mighty theater to gradually establish itself as a cultural destination and a hub for the original creation and interpretation of new and published works by local and regional artists,” Giacobbi said.

“But there is more. Perhaps more than other artforms, theater has a powerful gift to offer – it invites people to share an experience with their fellow humans, to sit with them through the live telling of a story, despite knowing that each person will react to it very differently. It nurtures openness and empathy. I don't want to sound cheesy, but I really believe that what we do – and what our colleagues in the area do – is a fundamental service that contributes to the joy, inclusivity and prosperity (financial too) of our community.”

While the Ring's staff and board have done their best to communicate all of this to its patrons and artists along the way, Giacobbi always welcomes the opportunity to talk about the Ring and welcomes feedback and support.

“The Ring remains incredibly reliant on the generosity of our patrons and donors, and on the passion and commitment of the hundreds of artists that season after season choose to contribute to our success with their vision, creativity and hard, hard work,” she said.

“So, if folks want to know more about the Ring, or wish to support our vision, I hope they will reach out to me, my door is always open.”

Photo Credit: Suzanne Laurent

Comments