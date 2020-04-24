Peterborough Players Announces Cancellation of 2020 Summer Season

Read an important message from the team at Peterborough Players regarding the cancellation of its upcoming summer season:

"Today the Peterborough Players shares the unfortunate news that, due to the ongoing health concerns related to COVID-19 and recommendations issued by health officials, we will not be able to produce our 2020 summer season. This decision was not made lightly, but was eased by our strong belief that the health and safety of our community - patrons, donors, volunteers, staff, and artists alike - is our top priority. You've taken care of us for 87 years. Let us do the same for you.

The Players will remain closed for now, but this is simply an intermission. With your gracious help and support, we've weathered many a storm in the past and come out on the other side. We take this hiatus in anticipation of a joyful return to the stage, with everyone healthy and well, sometime in the future. We very much look forward to reopening and welcoming you back to the theatre as soon as it is safe to gather.

Our staff loves the Players every bit as much as you do. Our small but dedicated team is working hard to make the appropriate accommodations for this unexpected change, and appreciates the patience of our patrons. We will reach out to anyone who has already purchased subscriptions for the summer to ensure that your purchase is handled in the way that feels best to you. We only ask for your patience as we take the time to make this contact with the care that it deserves. We are very grateful for your support and patience during this challenging time.

We will, of course, keep you updated on all the latest from the Players as we know more about our situation. We'll share news through our eblasts, on our social media channels, and on our website.

We know it's a difficult time for many folks. If you're able, your gracious donation will help us make new memories together in the future. While it's never expected, it's always appreciated, especially now.

We want to leave you with a few thoughts...During this time, please take care of yourself and others. Reach out to your friends and family. Think of the amazing people keeping things running day-to-day, and the incredible healthcare workers and public servants giving everything to keep us all safe.

And then, from time to time, think of your favorite Players memory - be it a play that broke your heart or made you think or laugh out loud, a post-show cabaret that brought you joy, a warm and cozy winter reception by the fire, or simply meeting friends, at intermission on the patio on a summer night, to chat about the evening's performance.

That will all be back. We can't wait for it, either.

With endless gratitude for your many years of love and support,

Your Peterborough Players

Gus Kaikkonen, Artistic Director

Keith Stevens, Managing Director

Beth Brown, Advancement Director

Joanne Stevens, Operations Manager

Bridget Beirne, Marketing Director"





