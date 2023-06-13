Patrick Dempsey & Robin Roberts to Appear at The Music Hall to Benefit Dempsey Center

Patrick Dempsey & Robin Roberts to Appear at The Music Hall to Benefit Dempsey Center

On Sunday, June 25, actor and Maine native, Patrick Dempsey will appear at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH for an intimate conversation about dreams, courage, loss, resilience, and finding your flow, in conversation with ABC’s Good Morning America host Robin Roberts

This unique evening will explore one of life’s biggest questions—how do we find our purpose? Following an interview-style conversation between Patrick Dempsey and Robin Roberts, audience members will be invited to submit questions for Patrick and Robin to answer directly that evening.

 

Proceeds will benefit the Dempsey Center for Cancer Care, founded by Patrick to offer comfort, connection, compassion, and choice to people impacted by cancer—all at no cost. 75% of ticket prices are tax deductible. 

“The Music Hall is thrilled to welcome two incredibly dedicated and inspiring people, in support of an organization that assists so many whose lives are impacted by cancer. I look forward to hearing Patrick and Robin speak about finding purpose in the midst of all of life’s ups and downs,” said Tina Sawtelle, Executive Director of The Music Hall. 

 

Ticket Info

Tickets for Finding Your Purpose with Patrick Dempsey and Robin Roberts range from $40-150 each. 75% of all ticket prices are tax-deductible donations to the Dempsey Center. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by phone at 603.436.2400, online at TheMusicHall.org or at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater located at 28 Chestnut Street in Portsmouth. 

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is a performing arts center featuring curated entertainment from around the world in two theaters in its downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire campus—one, a landmark 1878 Victorian theater, designated an American Treasure for the Arts by the National Park Service’s Save America's Treasures Program, the other the intimate Music Hall Lounge around the corner. 

Web: www.TheMusicHall.org

YouTube: /musichallnh | Instagram: @musichallnh


 


