Park Theatre Will Show Bob Hope 1969 Christmas Special on Veterans Day

The Park Theatre will continue its tradition of presenting a free film in honor of Veterans Day. The year they will present the "Bob Hope 1969 USO Christmas Special" on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, at 12:30pm.
This film captured Bob Hope's annual practice of entertaining U.S. troops stationed around the world that he began in World War II.
This film was broadcast on January 16, 1969 on the NBC network. It was shot just before Christmas 1968. In the film, Bob Hope's traveling variety show visited military bases in Vietnam, Thailand, Osan Air Base, Seoul, Midway, Okinawa, and aboard the USS Hancock, and the USS New Jersey. The show's performers included Ann Margret, Rosey Grier, The Goldiggers, and Les Brown and his Band of Renown.
Bob Hope (1903-2003) was regarded as one of the world's greatest entertainers. He was a comedian, vaudevillian, actor, singer, and dancer from the 1930s until the 1990s.
The film is free for everyone. Additionally, there will be free pizza and soda for all veterans starting at 12pm.
Reservations for this free event can be made by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office (603) 532-8888.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible.
