Park Theatre To Hold Benefit Screening Of CAT VIDEO FEST For Kitty Rescue

The Park Theatre will hold a fundraising screening of Cat Video Fest 2023 for The Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption nonprofit located in Jaffrey.

The special screening will be held on Sunday, September 17, at 4 pm in The Park Theatre's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $10 (adults) and $9 (seniors 62+, children, students, teachers, and active military.

Cat Video Fest is the world's #1 cat video festival. It is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses. Cat Video Fest is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area.

Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption (https://kittyrescuenh.org) is a 501(c)(3) no-kill cat sanctuary and adoption center for adoptable cats as well as feral cats. Many spend their lives there, where they are cared for lovingly by the center's volunteers.

The theatre doors will open before the movie at 3 pm. Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption will have a special area set in the lobby with a handful of cats & kitties that are available for adoption. They will also have representatives to answer questions and discuss their mission. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the organization. There will also be donation sites throughout the theatre.

Tickets for Cat Video Fest 2023 can be purchased online at Click Here or by the box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The theatre is completely accessible.