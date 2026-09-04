Park Theatre Promotes Christine Witham and Allison Monaghan to New Roles

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The Park Theatre has announced the promotions of two longtime members of its staff, Christine Witham and Allison Monaghan, effective September 1. Witham has been promoted to Theatre Manager, while Monaghan has been promoted to Office Manager.

Witham has served as The Park Theatre's Box Office and Event Manager since the new theatre opened in 2021 and has played an essential role in its operations from the beginning. During the past five years, she has managed live performances, special events, rentals and the many details involved in welcoming artists, performers, organizations and audiences to the theatre.

“Christine has an extraordinary ability to know what needs to be done and, just as importantly, what is best for our patrons and for the theatre,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “Her experience, judgment, professionalism and knowledge of our operation make her an ideal choice to take on the broader responsibilities of Theatre Manager.”

In her new position, Witham will assume expanded responsibility for the theatre's day-to-day operations and will continue to report directly to Jackson.

Monaghan's association with The Park Theatre goes back many years, beginning as a volunteer. She has worked directly with Jackson since 2016 and has become an integral part of the organization's administrative operations.

As Jackson's assistant and in her role handling human resources administration, Monaghan has been involved in virtually every aspect of the theatre's behind-the-scenes operation. Her responsibilities have included employee and volunteer scheduling, human resources administration, donor management and ticketing systems, office administration and many of the essential details required to keep the organization operating each day. She, too, will continue to report to Jackson.

“Allison has an exceptional knowledge of The Park Theatre and its operations and has consistently demonstrated her dedication to our staff, volunteers, patrons and donors,” Jackson said. “She has been an invaluable part of this organization for many years, and her promotion to Office Manager recognizes both the work she is already doing and the greater responsibilities she will take on.”

The promotions come as The Park Theatre celebrates the fifth anniversary of the opening of its new performing arts center in downtown Jaffrey.

“I am particularly proud that, as we celebrate five years, we are able to promote two people from within our own organization who have contributed so much to getting us where we are today,” Jackson said. “Christine and Allison have both earned these promotions, and we are extremely fortunate to have them as part of The Park Theatre family.”

The Park Theatre is New England's unique showplace for live entertainment and film. Located in the heart of New England in southern New Hampshire, the venue is fully accessible and it is roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester.

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