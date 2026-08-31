Weathervane Theatre Will Present the World Premiere Of GLOCK 17.

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Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre will soon present the world premiere of Vero Villalobos' GLOCK 17.

Set in El Paso, Texas, Loui grapples with the harsh reality of being Mexican in 2019 America. On a road to self-discovery through understanding her religious, immigrant dad, she turns to a podcast to anonymously share her thoughts, where she comes face to face with the question 'What's the point of having a voice if you're gonna be silent in the moments that you know you shouldn't be?'

Villalobos first wrote GLOCK 17. as a college sophomore at Angelo State in Texas in 2019. Inspired by many things, especially the El Paso Walmart shooting and its impact on Latino communities, the original format of GLOCK 17. was a haiku created for a class assignment. Over the years, it has transformed into a deeply personal full-length play exploring the relationship between Villalobos and her father, asking the questions, 'What is a voice but wasted breath if it stays quiet when conscience calls it to speak? When faith and culture conflict, how do we reconcile those dueling forces?'

Villalobos has been a member of the Weathervane company for the past four seasons, taking on a multitude of roles ranging from actor to technician to musician. In 2023, Villalobos first presented GLOCK 17. at Weathervane Theatre's inaugural North Country New Works Festival, a platform dedicated to the development and presentation of new work. The piece returned to the festival in subsequent years, with increasingly substantial portions presented and further developed each time. Now, in 2026, GLOCK 17. reaches its next stage with its Mainstage debut as a fully realized production.

Villalobos is touched for her work to reach this milestone:

'My dad was my greatest teacher,' she said. 'So for me, I feel nothing but gratitude. It's an honor to introduce him to such a large group of people and keep his legacy alive.'

Ethan Paulini, Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director, has been a champion of GLOCK 17. since its initial submission to the theatre.

'New work is a cornerstone of my personal mission,' said Paulini, 'and I am thrilled to be able to use Weathervane's platform to elevate important stories and exciting new voices. Vero's play is one of the most remarkable pieces of contemporary playwriting I have encountered in a long time. I am humbled to have been a part of its journey thus far and grateful that we get to produce the world premiere. I look forward to North Country audiences discovering this timely, moving, and important show.'

Both Villalobos and Paulini appear in the cast alongside Robert H. Fowler and Chloe Mendoza Smith. Jorge Donoso directs.

GLOCK 17. features design by Jeremy Baldauf (lighting and sound), Cass Burgess (properties), Chris Payne (projections), and Rien Schlecht (set and costumes). Additional creative team: Egypt Dixon (production stage manager), Sam Powers, Rien Schlecht, Hannah Showalter, Aasrith Veerapaneni (assistant stage management), Kaitlyn Lied (technical direction), Christa LeBlanc (scenic charge), and Jeremy Baldauf (production management).

Performing in alternating repertory, GLOCK 17. opens September 1 and runs in alternating repertory through September 25, 2026. Special events for GLOCK 17. include an opening-night champagne reception on September 1st, where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and creative team at this intimate, ticketed event, and talkbacks following the evening performances on September 2, 10, and 19 with the cast, playwright, and creative team, where the audience can ask questions as well as hear insights, ideas, and themes behind the production.

Single tickets for GLOCK 17. are available for purchase at weathervanenh.org or by calling 603-837-9322. Group rates are available for parties of 15 or more. Contact info@weathervanenh.org for more information.

GLOCK 17. is sponsored by EVF trust in honor of RHF Jr.

Weathervane's 61st season runs now through October 11. Additional Season 61 productions include COME FROM AWAY, PETER PAN GOES WRONG, PUTTING IT TOGETHER, PAPERBOY, and ANYTHING GOES. Single tickets are now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 61 tickets start at $34.

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