HADESTOWN Film To Be Presented At The Park Theatre

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One of the most acclaimed musicals comes to the giant screen at The Park Theatre when Hadestown: The Musical plays for three days only, September 4, 5 and 6, at the historic performing arts center in downtown Jaffrey. Tickets are $15. The screening are addition to The Park’s ArtsCinema Stage2Screen Series.

Filmed live on stage at London’s Lyric Theatre in the West End, Hadestown: The Musical reunites the extraordinary five principal stars of the original Broadway company: Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, and Patrick Page as Hades. The result gives movie audiences a remarkably intimate, cinematic view of one of Broadway’s most celebrated productions.

Created by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and originally directed for the stage by Rachel Chavkin (first staged in Vermont), Hadestown brilliantly intertwines two ancient Greek myths — the young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice and the turbulent marriage of Hades and Persephone. Its distinctive score combines American folk, blues and New Orleans-inspired jazz in a haunting journey to the underworld and back.

Hadestown was the sensation of the 2019 Tony Awards, receiving 14 nominations and winning eight Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Featured Actor for André De Shields, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design and Best Orchestrations. It also received the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The newly released cinema presentation has received similarly spectacular reviews. It currently holds a 97% Tomatometer score and a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have celebrated the show's combination of music, theatricality and emotion, with The New York Times calling the production “Sumptuous. Gorgeous. As good as it gets.”

Screenings will take place on September 4, 5 (both 6:30pm) & 6 (2pm), 2026 at The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The run time is 2 hours, 21 minutes. Tickets are $15, and they are available at The Park Theatre’s website, parknh.org, (603) 532-8888 or at the box office.

Hadestown: The Musical will be presented on The Park Theatre’s giant screen with its powerful 17-speaker surround-sound system, giving Monadnock Region audiences the opportunity to experience one of Broadway’s most celebrated modern musicals in a true theatrical setting.

The Park Theatre is New England’s unique showplace for live entertainment and film. The venue is fully accessible and it is roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The Lounge at The Park is open for beer, wine and cocktails before the show (ID required),

More About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children’s productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a welcoming place for business and local area gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts, and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

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