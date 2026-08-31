HOT ROD HEAT SHOW to Roar Will Come to Jaffrey in September

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River Street in downtown Jaffrey will heat up this Saturday, September 5, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., when Red's of Jaffrey and The Park Theatre present The Hot Rod Heat Show, an afternoon celebration of hot rods, custom cars and classic American muscle.

The Hot Rod Heat Show will take place in the large parking lot at Red's of Jaffrey, 12 River Street, just steps from The Park Theatre. A collection of hot rods, customs and muscle cars will be on display throughout the afternoon, creating the perfect warm-up for an evening of high-octane rockabilly and surf rock.

The event is being held in honor of Reverend Horton Heat, the legendary rockabilly band appearing at The Park Theatre that evening, along with special guests Messer Chups, the internationally known surf-rock band from Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase next door in The Park Theatre parking lot at 6 River Street throughout The Hot Rod Heat Show.

Car owners interested in displaying a hot rod, custom or muscle car at the event should contact Red's of Jaffrey at 603-532-6642 for information.

Following the car show, the action moves to The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, where Reverend Horton Heat with special guests Messer Chups will take the stage for a night of legendary rockabilly, rock 'n' roll and surf-rock. Curtain is 7:30 p.m.

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