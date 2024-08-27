Park Theatre Holds $25,000 Fundraising Raffle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre just celebrated its third year of operation of its newly rebuilt theatre. In honor of the event, the Jaffrey performing arts center launched a $25,000 50/50 raffle.

Tickets for The Park Theatre Super 50/50 Summer Raffle are $100 each and a max of 500 tickets will be sold. If all 500 tickets are sold, one winner walks away with $25,000. If less than 500 are sold, the single winner receives 50% of all of the ticket revenue generated.

WMUR's Ray Brewer will draw the single winning ticket on Friday, September 6 at 6:30 pm. It will happen right before the screening of the new Tim Burton movie, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

“As a nonprofit, fundraising is an integral part of our revenue plan. Having a 50/50 raffle of this magnitude is fun for everyone and simultaneously raises significant funds for the theatre. A 1-in-500 chance makes for greats odds. We hope our fans, old and new, will join in and support us with a purchase of a raffle ticket,” said Steve Jackson, CEO & Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Raffle tickets may be purchased at The Park box office, online at theparktheatre.org/raffle or by phone (603) 532-8888. Full rules for the raffle are on the website.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

