Park Theatre Debuts Open Mic Night

If you think you have the talent and the guts to get in front of a live audience, you may be a good prospect for The Park Theatre's new Open Mic Night. The first event is scheduled for Thursday, July 7 at the new performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

The Park Theatre is looking for talented individuals in comedy, music, poetry, storytelling, and anything else that's entertaining. There is a $5 fee to register and enter. There are a maximum of 8 performers for the evening. Each performer is asked to have an act that is between 5-10 minutes in length.

You can also be an audience member for the Open Mic Night. Tickets cost only $5 each. The program begins at 8pm on July 7. The theatre's bar will be open.

Potential performers can register at theparktheatre.org/openmic. Additional information and guidelines are also found at that link.

Audience members can buy their tickets at theparktheatre.org.

Questions can be answered by calling The Park Theatre at (603) 532-9300 or by emailing programming@theparktheatre.org.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.