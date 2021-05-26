Palace Theatres Will Reopen From June 4, Including Palace Theatre, Rex Theatre, Spotlight Room and Forever Emma Studios

The Palace Theatres in New Hampshire will reopen their doors again beginning on June 4. All four venues - the Palace Theatre, the Rex Theatre, the Spotlight Room and Forever Emma Studios will be open to the public for the first time since December.

The Palace and Rex will operate at a reduced capacity and face masks will be recommended. Guidance regarding occupancy and masks is subject to change as summer goes on.

The Bank of New Hampshire Children's Summer Series will kick off on June 30. The series will include BJ Hickman, Snow White, Peter Pan, Wizard of Oz, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

Additionally, the St. Mary's Bank 2021-2022 Performing Arts Series will include Queen of the Night as its opening show September 10. The series will also include Mamma Mia!, The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, The Fully Monty, Bye Bye Birdie, The Producers, and Legally Blonde.

Friday Night Comedy will return to the Rex, kicking off with Juston McKinney June 4-5. Other comedians on the docket include Tony V, Kelly MacFarland, Joe Yannetty, Corey Rodrigues and Christine Hurley. The Rex will also see live music this summer from No Shoes Nation Band, The Youngsters, American Elton, Panorama, The Spain Brothers and more.

Tickets are available for purchase online at palacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 603-668-5588.