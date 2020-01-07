Original Play CRIPPLED INSIDE From New Hampshire Playwright Comes To The Hatbox

Crippled Inside", a play by Lawrence Hennessy will be presented at the Hatbox Theater in Concord, with four shows the weekend of January 17th -19th with evening shows starting at 7:30 PM on Friday and Saturday and afternoon matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

"Crippled Inside" is a story about a character who quite literally changed the face of America. He is the author of the 1965 Immigration Reform Act. While this piece of legislation is a real part of American History the play itself is only partly biographical. Approximately 1/3 of the events in the show actually happened, another 1/3 did not, and the remaining 1/3 are anyone's guess.

It's up to the audience to judge as they careen through the turbulent decade of the 1960's dealing with such issues as drug use, war, politics, mental illness and sexual politics. Along the way a variety of historical figures as diverse as J. Edgar Hoover, Bobby Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon, make for a fascinating trip and all of it is set to the beat of John Lennon's timeless music.

"Crippled Inside" moves beyond the wall of anonymity regarding historical pieces of legislation to reveal the chaotic, often heartbreaking aspects of the real-life personalities of the people behind the laws.





