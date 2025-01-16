North Country Center for the Arts to Unveil Transformation for 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North Country Center for the Arts has revealed a significant update to its annual programming model, marking a new era of year-round arts offerings and a revitalized commitment to its community.

Since its founding, NCCA has evolved from its whimsical beginnings as a fairytale theater under a tent, to a summer stock company at a repurposed paper mill, and later, to its current home at Jean's Playhouse in 2012. Over the years, the organization has faced various challenges, including the uncertainty of the pandemic in 2020, which forced arts organizations to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape. Despite these hurdles, NCCA has flourished, and now, with increased patronage and growing support, the Center is preparing for another exciting transformation.

The most significant change for 2025 is a strategic shift away from the traditional summer stock model, which typically focused on four to five summer productions alongside seasonal events. Instead, NCCA is reimagining its schedule to fully embrace its original vision for Jean's Playhouse: a vibrant, year-round Center for the Arts.

A Year-Round Vision

"After the success of our professional December production, we discovered the joy and value of being able to fully immerse ourselves in each show, without the pressure of immediately preparing for the next," said Joel Mercier, Executive Artistic Director. "We also learned through research that many of our patrons, particularly vacationers and second-home owners who visit for only a short while, weren't being fully served by our previous model."

NCCA's new programming structure will feature a wider variety of performances throughout the year, catering to a broader audience. The Center's theater series will continue to highlight its beloved holiday production of A Christmas Carol in December and its unique haunted attraction, Ghost Light, in October. In addition, a new March performance slot has been introduced, while the summer months will be dedicated to two musicals presented in repertory. This change allows for an expanded summer lineup, including more bands and comedians.

"It's reminiscent of what we did back in the days of the Papermill Theatre," Mercier continued. "A patron who is only in town for a few days can now possibly catch two different musicals, as well as a comedy show. With the new winter season, we're also able to offer theater and other performances to the ski community and families already visiting for other attractions, like the Ice Castles."

Winter and Spring Offerings

NCCA is excited to introduce the Crank the Heat: Winter Band Series, featuring four cover bands in February, followed by Nunsense, the zany nun musical in March, starring several familiar (and perhaps surprising) NCCA faces. The return of the StageSetters Youth Program in May, alongside the North Country Comedy Series over Memorial Day Weekend, further expands NCCA's dynamic seasonal offerings.

Summer and Fall Highlights

For the summer, NCCA will present hit pop musicals Jersey Boys and Grease, running in repertory, alongside comedy performances by popular comedians such as Juston McKinney, Jimmy Dunn, and comedy icon, Paula Poundstone. Labor Day weekend will bring the Celtic band, Jordan TW Trio, along with another North Country Comedy Series. Ghost Light and A Christmas Carol will dominate the holiday seasons with extended runs.

A Community-Focused Future

"We've worked tirelessly to understand our community's needs and carefully curate a programming schedule that reflects the unique demographics of our area," said Mercier. "It's incredibly gratifying to see our efforts come to fruition. I look forward to an exciting 2025 season filled with diverse performances that will engage and entertain our audience year-round."

