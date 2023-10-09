Newly Restored STOP MAKING SENSE Screens At The Park Theatre On October 14

It has been referred to as the most significant rock concert event of the 1980s. It startled audiences with glee when the film was first released in 1984. Stop Making Sense, featuring the Talking Heads, will screen at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH, this Saturday, October 14, at 2 pm and 7pm.

Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics as the greatest concert film of all time. Stop Making Sense stars core band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison along with Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt. The live performance was shot over the course of three nights at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December of 1983 and features Talking Heads' most memorable songs.

The film will be screened in The Park’s 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its giant screen and 17-speaker sound.

Tickets for Stop Making Sense are $15 each. Due to the popular nature of this special film event, tickets should be purchased in advance, whether online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. However, tickets will also be for sale at the box office on the day of show.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.